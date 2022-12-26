The past almost 12 months have provided plenty of interest and intrigue on the Galveston County high school sports scene. Here are a few of the top moments and developments from 2022.
GETTING TO THE BIG STAGE
Perhaps the top highlight of 2022 was three team-sport programs making state to represent Galveston County on the highest stage possible — the Friendswood Mustangs baseball team; the Hitchcock Bulldogs boys basketball team and the O’Connell Buccaneers boys basketball team.
For the Hitchcock boys basketball program, reaching the Class 3A state semifinals was an accomplishment not seen in a generation, as their state appearance was the program’s first since 2004.
The Bulldogs’ well-rounded talent in their starting five and impeccable depth off the bench made them a near impossible matchup on the Class 3A level as they emerged as the lone survivor from a tough Region III to make it to the state semifinals.
Unfortunately, Hitchcock’s state semifinal opponent, San Antonio Cole, was not only playing in its own backyard at the Alamodome, but also had a clear experience edge on the big stage, appearing in its fourth consecutive state semifinal.
That experience showed, as the Cougars jumped out to a big lead, and remained cool under pressure as the Bulldogs battled back to make it a close game down the stretch.
Also making the program’s first state semifinal trip since 2004 were the Buccaneers, which won their TAPPS Class 2A regional championship with an 80-63 win over San Antonio St. Gerard.
Unfortunately, O’Connell ran into district nemesis Houston Grace Christian, which seemed to have the Bucs’ number that season, in its state semifinal matchup. A lapse of less than a minute at the end of the third quarter saw Grace Christian break open a close game, and the Bucs were unable to climb back into the contest.
As a small measure of revenge, though, O’Connell two weeks ago managed to pick up a blowout win over the Eagles in their district opener to shake off last season’s 0-for-3 showing against them.
For Friendswood baseball, the trip to the state semifinals held at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock was the program’s second-ever state appearance, but the Mustangs weren’t satisfied with merely repeating history, as they defeated Mansfield Legacy 4-2 to make their first-ever appearance in the state championship game.
With pitching, defense and senior leadership providing a strong foundation throughout Friendswood’s history-making baseball season, the Mustangs were ultimately edged 2-1 in the Class 5A state championship game against Georgetown.
SO CLOSE
Two other Galveston County teams — the Santa Fe Lady Indians softball team and the Friendswood Lady Mustangs soccer team — also had seasons to remember, coming just one round short of making it to state.
Dominant doesn’t even begin to describe the Lady Mustangs’ 2022 season as they rolled into the Region III-5A tournament in Humble with a 25-1 record and an astonishing 24 consecutive shutouts.
Friendswood survived having its shutout streak broken in the regional semifinals, moving past Pflugerville Hendrickson with a 3-2 victory, but the younger Lady Mustangs were unable to break through the defense against a senior-laden and physical Magnolia team, which ended Friendswood’s run with a 1-0 win.
The Lady Indians — anchored by powerhouse pitcher and hitter Sidne Peters, solid defense, and speed and aggression on the base paths — got over a recent third-round playoff roadblock in a tough series sweep of Richmond Foster and walloped a previous postseason demon in the next round against Kingwood Park.
But, in the regional finals ran into a brick wall in the form of a talent-rich Montgomery Lake Creek team, which would go on to win the Class 5A state championship.
GREAT STRIDES ON THE GRIDIRON
The past year saw a football season in which three county teams, in particular, put together significantly better seasons than they had in 2021.
The most major improvement was made by the Santa Fe Indians, which rebounded from a winless 0-10 season in 2021 to post a winning 6-4 record this past season. Not to be out-done, the Hitchcock Bulldogs made the jump from 5-6 in 2021 to 11-2 in 2022, and the Ball High Tors improved from 5-6 in 2021 to 10-1 in 2022.
REALIGNMENT FALLOUT
When the latest round of UIL realignments were rolled out in February, the most glaring change came in the districts for Ball High and Friendswood football.
The two programs in recent years had shared a district, but the new realignment put the Tors in a district with, at best, questionable competition against all Houston ISD teams, while the Mustangs entered a rugged district with powerhouses like Manvel, Angleton, Magnolia West, Fulshear and Richmond Foster.
Instantly, the question became which team would be better off, and when the 2022 season was all said and done, the answer might be: neither.
Friendswood was unable to get into playoff contention in the district of giants, and while Ball High’s dominant run through its district helped the program post its third-ever 10-0 regular season, the Tors weren’t quite battle-tested enough to overcome Magnolia West in a first-round playoff matchup.
