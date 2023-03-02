After prevailing through stern regional quarterfinal challenges, both the Clear Falls Knights and Hitchcock Bulldogs have earned trips to their respective regional basketball tournaments this weekend.
Here’s a look at what lies ahead for each squad.
BOYS REGION III-6A SEMIFINALS
• Clear Falls (27-7 overall) vs. No. 3 Katy Seven Lakes (34-4 overall)
When and where: 6 p.m. Friday at the Campbell Center
Quick take: These teams have had quite different paths to the regional tournament.
For the Knights, the journey has been arduous with a gutsy 67-60 overtime win over a perennially solid Summer Creek bunch in the area round and, in Tuesday’s regional quarterfinal, a stunning come-from-behind 54-45 win over No. 12 state-ranked Pearland Dawson.
While Clear Falls might be the regional tournament’s Cinderella story, the Spartans were very much expected to be in this position as the state’s No. 3 Class 6A team. But, their path to the tournament hasn’t been quite as challenging, with Seven Lakes most recently knocking off Stratford, a district runner-up, in the regional quarterfinals, 66-61.
A major strength for the Knights, who had an up-and-down regular season but seem to have found their stride at the right time, is their senior-laden lineup led by the core group of Orlando Horton Jr., Corey Kelly, Josh Moore and Javon Murray. Overall, Clear Falls has seven seniors on the roster.
And, while Seven Lakes brings a sterling overall record befitting of a No. 3 state-ranked team, the Spartans do have an early-season loss to the very Dawson team the Knights just beat.
Waiting on the other side of the bracket for a 2 p.m. Saturday regional final at the Campbell Center will be the winner of No. 2 Beaumont United (33-1 overall) and another playoff underdog in Katy Jordan (28-8), the runner-up to Seven Lakes in District 19-6A.
BOYS REGION III-3A SEMIFINALS
• No. 2 Hitchcock (27-7 overall) vs. No. 3 Lorena (31-5 overall)
When and where: 6 p.m. Friday at Waco Midway High School
Quick take: One word to describe the Hitchcock Bulldogs’ playoff journey so far would definitely be “versatile.”
The Bulldogs played to, perhaps, their biggest strength in the bi-district round with an up-tempo, high-scoring 108-38 routs of Shepherd. After that, in the area round, it was a highly physical gut-check game against No. 23 Diboll, which Hitchcock won 72-49.
Most recently, No. 18 Orangefield seemingly found an ideal game plan by slowing the Runnin’ ’Dogs down to a crawl in a methodical half-court game, but Hitchcock found a way to win that one, too, with a 45-35 victory.
Based on its past two games — a pair of low-scoring squeakers in the area round (43-41 over Scurry-Rosser) and in the regional quarterfinals (38-37 over No. 13 Mexia) — outcomes, it would appear like Lorena may implement the same strategy as Orangefield did against Hitchcock unless the Bulldogs find a way to make the Leopards change their spots.
With most of its players — including starters Lloyd Jones III, Damien McDaniel and Elijah Sherwood — back from last year’s regional championship team, Hitchcock could have an edge in the big-game experience category; although, Lorena also reached the regional tournament a year ago, coming short in the semifinals against Diboll in a 49-39 decision.
In a regional tournament where three of the four teams have Bulldogs as their mascot, the other side of the bracket appropriately features two playoff underdogs in the unranked New Waverly Bulldogs (28-7 overall) and Palmer Bulldogs (29-4). The winner of that game and the Hitchcock-Lorena victor will meet in the regional final at 1 p.m. Saturday back at Midway High School.
