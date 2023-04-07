A playoff run that made Clear Springs boys soccer program history reached its end when the Chargers ran into the highly skilled and poised state-ranked No. 1 Katy Seven Lakes Spartans, who won a 3-0 decision in Friday’s Region III-6A semifinal at Abshier Stadium.
“I’ve given them more ownership of this team than I’ve ever given anybody, and it’s basically because they’ve earned it,” Clear Springs head boys soccer coach Kenny Webb said. “They were just special. … Nobody thought we could do this.”
“It’s just been a great run,” added Webb, whose Chargers advanced past the second round of the playoffs for the first time ever and won the team’s fourth consecutive District 24-6A championship this season.
The first half largely saw Seven Lakes pushing the action, and the Spartans’ aggressive approach paid dividends early in the match when Noa Stasic flicked in a beauty of a header for a goal and a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute.
Seven Lakes had a few more close calls at cushioning its lead — with a shot by Kortay Koc clanging off the goal post in the 16th minute, a Stasic shot that zipped just high in the 24th minute, a 31-yard free kick taken by Aidan Morrison that was a bit off-target in the 35th minute and a shot on goal with 5 seconds left by Sean Carlos Rivera — in the first half, but maintained the 1-0 edge at halftime.
The Spartans kept dictating the pace in the second half, and Morrison wouldn’t miss on his next close-range free kick opportunity, booming a shot from 28 yards out into the back of the Chargers’ net for a 2-0 advantage at the 48th minute of the match.
Similarly, Koc atoned for his near-miss in the first half with a scorching goal past the goalkeeper in the 60th minute to pad the Spartans’ lead to 3-0.
Clear Springs had a fleeting look at the goal in the 62nd minute when Kaleb Garcia slid a pass to Juan Rodriguez, but Rodriguez’s shot sailed a little high. In the 75th minute, a Chargers shot on goal was corralled by Seven Lakes keeper Ben Aviles Vera with little drama.
Vera, along with his back line of defenders Noah Peterson, Daniel Farias, Daniel Ejerenwa and Gabriel Gonzalez recorded the clean sheet.
“Seven Lakes is just another level,” Webb said. “Their skill level us really high, and they were just really composed. Their shape was always good, and their first and second touches were just amazing. They can read the game, and when they read the game, they can anticipate what you’re going to do. And, they were there quite a bit. You just have to admire it on the sidelines.”
Clear Springs graduates 15 seniors, but return seven starters for next season. The Chargers also will be under the tutelage of a new head coach, as Webb announced his retirement. Webb spent the past 16 seasons at Clear Springs as one of the coaches to open the school. Prior to that, he was at Clear Creek for nine years.
“A lot of tears, and a lot of emotion — it’s tough,” Webb said.
