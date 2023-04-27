LEAGUE CITY
Pearland Dawson turned more of its scoring opportunities into runs than Clear Springs in taking a 6-3 win on Thursday at Clear Springs.
Updated: April 28, 2023 @ 12:16 am
The victory allowed the Lady Eagles to sweep the Region III-6A bi-district series.
As it did in Wednesday’s 6-2 opening game win, Dawson struck early with two runs in each of the first two innings.
Clear Springs evened the score with its own pair of runs in the bottom of the first but was unable to strike again until the bottom of the seventh.
Neither team was short of offensive chances in the freewheeling contest. Dawson used 12 hits to put runners on base in every inning except the seventh, while Clear Springs had traffic in four different frames.
The difference was the Chargers’ lack of key hits with runners on base.
After watching Dawson plate two runs in the top of the first, Clear Springs drew even using a five-hit attack in the bottom of the inning.
Two-out hits from Erianna Garda and Jalise Martinez plated the two Chargers’ scores.
Dawson was quick to regain the edge, using three hits and an error to go up 4-2 in the top of the second.
Clear Springs was hurt by a pair of errors in Dawson’s first two at-bats but also threw out two Eagles at the plate to limit the damage.
Dawson pitcher Gigi Solis allowed six hits and two walks but regained her form to hold Clear Springs scoreless until the seventh.
Clear Springs left the bases loaded in the first inning and two in the next two innings.
Solis set down 12 straight hitters after walking Garda and Bailey Boetjer to open the third.
Dawson threatened in every inning but did not break through again until the sixth. The Eagles used a walk and two hits to add two more runs.
Clear Springs did not go down easy in the bottom of the seventh, putting its first five batters on base.
Emma King led off by reaching on an infield single and was joined on base when Alana Strever drew a walk. Anna Soles followed with a hit that brought in King.
Dawson turned a hard shot off the bat of Eryn Polite into a fielder’s choice out at the plate.
Solis hit Garda to load the bases before retiring the last two Chargers hitters to end the contest.
