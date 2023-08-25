Texas City’s Caleb Bell loses his helmet while fighting tackle attempts of Friendswood’s Adam Buffington, left, and Mason Sindelar on a run for first down yardage during the second quarter at Henry Winston Stadium on Friday.
New Friendswood head coach Jordan Johnson speaks to his players during the first quarter of the Mustangs’ season-opening home matchup with Texas City at Henry Winston Stadium in Friendswood on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Friendswood kicker Reagan Rudolph, left, is congratulated by teammates after scoring the first points of the Mustangs’ season during the first quarter against Texas City at Henry Winston Stadium on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Friendswood’s Adam Buffington hauls in a long pass in the red zone against Texas City’s Clyde Bruton during the first quarter at Henry Winston Stadium on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Friendswood quarterback Brock Foster tries to elude Texas City’s Diego Battles during the second quarter at Henry Winston Stadium on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Texas City’s Caleb Bell dives forward during the second quarter against Friendswood at Henry Winston Stadium on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Texas City’s Caleb Bell breaks loose for big yardage during the first quarter against Friendswood at Henry Winston Stadium on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Texas City’s Clyde Bruton makes a grab across the middle during the second quarter against Friendswood at Henry Winston Stadium on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Friendswood’s Landon Davis returns an interception during the first quarter against Texas City at Henry Winston Stadium on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Friendswood’s Garrett Muecke is unable to make the grab in the end zone while being guarded by Texas City’s Clyde Bruton during the first quarter at Henry Winston Stadium on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Texas City defensive lineman Dustin Taylor tries to fight through a double team during the first quarter against Friendswood at Henry Winston Stadium on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Friendswood’s Adam Buffington look for blocks along the sideline during the first quarter against Texas City at Henry Winston Stadium on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Friendswood’s Adam Buffington hauls in touchdown against Texas City’s Xavier Skowron during the first quarter at Henry Winston Stadium on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
It was not necessarily survival of the fittest win. It was pure survival.
In the end, it was Texas City’s second-half tenacity which fueled a 23-20 overtime victory at Friendswood in the high school football season opener at Henry Winston Stadium on Friday night.
“It was unbelievable. I’ll be honest with you, this game was won by the seniors,” said Stings head coach Shone Evans, who choked back tears following the exhausting triumph. “These kids … I love these kids so much. This senior class, they’ve stayed together and they willed us to this win.”
After Friendswood overcame three consecutive penalties to start its overtime possession, Daniel Esmaeillou set up for a 42-yard field goal which just cleared the crossbar.
On Texas City’s opening series, three straight run plays from the 25 gave the Stings a first down at the 14.
Following a 1-yard loss on the next snap, senior fullback Caleb Bell, who’d played sparingly in the second half after leaving late in the first half with an injury, powered around left end for 14 yards to the Mustangs’ 1.
Jadan Mallya, who’d had only one other carry in the contest, stepped in for the game-winner.
Texas City finished with 250 rushing yards — 101 from junior Maurice Burton, 71 from Bell, 54 from quarterback Joey Duran and 39 more on reverses by wideout Clyde Burton.
Defensively, after giving up a 1-yard touchdown run by Friendswood QB Brock Foster to make it 17-7 early in the third quarter, TC dug in and held the hosts to just two second-half first downs.
Missed scoring opportunities proved costly, but wasn’t the eventual problem for Friendswood’s Jordan Johnson, who was marking in first game as a varsity head coach.
“It was all throughout the entire game,” Johnson said. “But that’s not the big takeaway in this game. I asked the team for 48 minutes, with everything they had, to go out to the best of our ability. We battled for 48 minutes and then went to overtime.’’
Reagan Rudolph’s 23-yard field goal and a 21-yard TD connection from Brock Foster to Adam Buffington gave Friendswood a 10-0 lead late in the first period. Duran answered with an 8-yard scoring scamper for the Stings for a 10-7 halftime deficit.
A fourth-down misfire deep in its own territory set up Friendswood for Foster’s 1-yard run to make it 17-7 at the 9:40 mark of the third period.
Anthony Sanchez drilled a 23-yard field goal in the third, and McGuire tied the game at 17 with a 2-yard sprint with 2:02 in regulation.
Texas City now awaits its annual grudge match with rival Ball High on Thursday, while Friendswood welcomes Fort Bend Willowbridge on Friday.
