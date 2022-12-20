TEXAS CITY
For Stings basketball standout Clovis McCain, Tuesday afternoon’s nail-biter came down to practice making perfect with just a touch of redemption.
In what was a back-and-forth finish to the teams’ District 18-5A opener at Texas City High School, McCain calmly drained two free throws with 0.6 seconds on the clock for the go-ahead points in the Stings’ thrilling 51-50 win over the Manvel Mavericks.
“I work on that every day in practice, so it’s just like second nature, and it translates over into the game,” McCain said, adding that he wanted to redeem missing a potential game-winning shot when Texas City played Manvel last season.
In a tense fourth quarter that featured five lead changes and one tie, Mavericks star and Kansas commit Jamari McDowell buried a running drive to the basket to put Manvel ahead 50-49 with only 5.2 seconds remaining in the contest.
Needing to cover the full court on their ensuing inbounds pass, the Stings entrusted the ball to their leading scorer McCain, who weaved his way through a solid Manvel defense all to way to the hoop and got fouled on his layup attempt.
With ice water in his veins, McCain cashed in on his opportunity from the charity stripe, and any final hope for a miracle heave for Manvel was nixed with the inbounds pass slipping through its recipient’s hands, which took the game clock all the way down to 0.0 for the final.
Texas City started the game with an early advantage, but after a McDowell drive to the hoop put the Mavs ahead 10-9 at the 3:11 mark of the first quarter, they maintained a lead all the way until the fourth quarter.
Manvel held its largest lead of the first half at 22-11 in the second quarter, and took a 31-23 advantage into the halftime intermission.
Trailing 38-27 in the third quarter, Texas City closed the period on a 10-0 run bookended by two 3-pointers by McCain — the second of which was a buzzer-beater — to set up the white-knuckle ride that was the fourth quarter.
“We hung around, and they missed a couple shots, and then we finally hit a couple,” Texas City head boys basketball coach Chris Mason said. “The game boils down to players making plays.”
McCain finished with 24 points and nine rebounds to lead the way for the Stings. Other top Texas City showings came from Glenn Parker (12 points, seven rebounds) and Anson Johnson Jr. (six points, nine rebounds, two blocks).
McDowell had 16 points, and Kolin Polk added 13 points to lead the Mavs.
Texas City will next compete in the Brazosport Tournament on Dec. 27-28 before returning to District 18-5A play with another big matchup 7 p.m. Jan. 3 at La Porte.
