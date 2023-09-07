It only took seconds for Texas City to establish its terms.
Joey Duran found Clyde Bruton deep downfield for an 82-yard touchdown pass on the game’s first play, which triggered a 42-7 whipping of visiting Autenticos Tigres UNAL at Stingaree Stadium on Thursday night.
TC head coach Shone Evans and his offensive coaching staff had the play diagrammed and set to launch long before Thursday night’s kickoff.
The play worked like a charm.
“Coach (Blake) Schmidt and the offensive staff does the first 10 plays on Sunday and they kept it in the playbook,” Evans said. “We start practicing first plays on Tuesday, the kids knew that was the first play and they executed it.
“Joey threw a great ball, we caught it and scored.”
And the big-strike pass was not exactly what Juan Carlos Garcia, the Tigres’ head coach, counted on from Texas City, which came out in a hammering ground attack in last season’s meeting.
“We figured they’d come out and it would be like last year,” Garcia said of his club from Nuevo León, Mexico, near Monterrey, which traveled more than 800 miles for the contest.
“I don’t want to excuse them, but they’re tired too,” Garcia said. “We only got two days of practice this week. We’ve just got to put everyone on the field to see who’s getting better.”
The score was the first of three one-play scoring possessions for the Stings, who improved to 3-0 while taking a 35-7 edge into halftime.
Later in the first quarter, Xavier Skowron took a reverse handoff and dashed 34 yards on first down to make it 14-0 and early in the second period, Duran then hit Bruton deep again, this time a 78-yard play for a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Jaden Mallya added a 1-yard TD run, and Duran nailed a third first-half scoring pass, a 29-yarder to Rickey Green, who made a leaping catch in the end zone late in the opening half.
For Nuevo León, Jose Santiago Ramirez put the guests on the scoreboard with a 2-yard run just before halftime.
Duran, a senior who was 10-for-15 and 239 yards passing, scored the second half’s lone TD — a 20-yard option keeper early in the third quarter.
Texas City now gets a week off before opening its District 9-5A-II schedule at Galena Park on Sept. 21.
“I’d rather have a lot to work on with a win than a lot to work in with a loss,” Evans said. “There were a lot of positives.”
