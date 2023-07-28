Both the Santa Fe Indians and Texas City Stings took well to new head coaches last season, and now, the Stings, with a special senior class, and the Indians, with elevated belief in themselves, are excited for even more growth in the 2023 season while taking on a tough District 9-5A-II lineup. Here’s a look ahead.
2022 YEAR IN REVIEW
After four years as La Marque’s head football coach, Shone Evans made the short trip to lead the Texas City program last season, and there was little to no drop-off on the field under the guidance of Evans, who was a longtime assistant with the Stings before taking the Cougars job.
Texas City reached the postseason — no easy task in that district — last year as a No. 4 seed, but fell to Montgomery Lake Creek in the opening round of the playoffs.
Another longtime Texas City assistant coach, Blake Ryder, took over as Santa Fe’s head coach last year, and guided the Indians to the most improved season of any team in the county — or in the Houston area, for that matter.
After going 0-10 in 2021, Santa Fe improved to 6-4 last season, but fell just short of a postseason berth with a fifth-place finish in the 9-5A-II standings.
SANTA FE PREVIEW
Ryder brings an old-school football approach to his system, focusing on running and playing sound defense, and the Indians took to it rapidly last year with the program’s first winning season since 2017.
“A lot of last season was some shock that we were able to do it, and hopefully this year, they’ll believe they can do it,” Ryder said. “Everything we’ve gone through from last season to this season should help with that.”
With a full offseason in the system and plenty of seasoned players back in the fold, Santa Fe will be eying one of the district’s playoff spots in 2023 following last season’s fifth-place finish in 9-5A-II.
“We’ve got to win one more than we did last year to reach our goal, and that’s to get into the playoffs,” Ryder said.
The Indians only lost one starter on offense from a year ago, and returning QB Kase Albrecht, who Ryder said made great strides last season, is the field general on that side of the ball. RB Joseph Floyd should see his number called plenty as the lead back in Santa Fe’s run-heavy attack.
DL Franklin Alfaro is expected to be Santa Fe’s defensive leader for a unit that returns seven starters, and on both sides of the ball, the Indians will look to be strong in the trenches.
“We have to be more physical and tougher than everyone we play,” Ryder said. “We’re never going to be a team that’s going to go out there and out-run everybody, but we can be more physical and we can be more tough.”
TEXAS CITY PREVIEWLike most years, the talent is there for the Stings, but what sets the 2023 squad apart is a special senior class with leadership intangibles the likes of which aren’t seen too often, Evans said.
“We have a great group of leaders who hold each other accountable; this is a group that you can say, ‘go,’ and they go,” Evans said. “They love being around each other.”
Texas City returns seven offensive starters and six starters on defense for a solid core of experience, and, following their motto of “whatever it takes,” many of the 20 seniors on this year’s team will see significant minutes on both sides of the ball plus special teams, Evans said. Expected to be the Stings’ leaders on each side will be senior QB Joey Duran and senior LB Diego Battles.
Bruising RB Caleb Bell will also be back for the Stings, and adding a big-play wrinkle to the offense is RB Rickey Green, a track standout who was hampered by injuries last season but comes into 2023 with a clean bill of health.
Other players to keep an eye out for on defense for Texas City include quick and disruptive edge rushers Szyron Scott and Camryn Grief, while a pair of WR/DBs in Clyde Burton and Xavier Skowron look to be playmakers on both sides of the ball.
Following last year’s fourth-place finish in district, the Stings will look to climb up the ranks in a 9-5A-II lineup that includes perennial powerhouse Fort Bend Marshall and a Port Neches-Groves team that made it all the way to the Class 5A, Division II state championship in 2022.
“We play in one of the toughest districts in the state,” Evans said. “You don’t have a cakewalk week in this district, and I’m going to do everything that I can to have the Texas City Stings in the best place they can be in and make sure we’re prepared every week. We’re going to coach our tails off, and make sure we’ve done everything we can to make sure our kids are in the best situation they can be in.”
OTHER DISTRICT TEAMS• Fort Bend Marshall (2022: 12-2 overall, 7-0 in district, reached fourth round of playoffs): In a program as talent-rich as Marshall’s, there’s not really such a thing as a rebuilding season, but the defending District 9-5A-II champs and regional finalist Buffaloes will be light in the experience department in 2023 with just nine returning starters (four offense, five defense) and, notably, four new starters on the offensive line.
The Buffs dominated district play a year ago, winning every game by three touchdowns or more, and cruised through their first three playoff games before having their postseason ended in a rematch against 9-5A-II runner-up Port Neches-Groves in the regional finals. Marshall’s secondary, led by DB Joshua Lair, looks to be the strength of this season’s team.
• Port Neches-Groves (2022: 13-3 overall, 6-1 in district, reached Class 5A-II state final): PN-G stumbled in both its season opener and district opener, but caught lightning in a bottle in the playoffs with a magical run all the way to Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, where the Indians were topped 34-24 in the state championship game against Dallas Oak Cliff.
PN-G only returns seven starters (four offense, three defense) from that state finalist team, but among the returners are some key playmakers — including dynamic athlete Shea Adams expected to line up behind center and late-season standout Isaiah Nguyen at running back — who Indians faithful hope will be solid building blocks for another season to remember.
• Dayton (2022: 7-4 overall, 5-2 in district, reached first round of playoffs): Just two seasons removed from an 0-10 year and after snapping a 23-game district losing streak in 2021, Dayton enjoyed a breakout season in 2022 that saw the Broncos finish as the district’s No. 3 seed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
With 11 returning starters (five offense, six defense), Dayton has some hope to build on the success the program saw last season, but the Broncos will be inexperienced at the skill positions on offense with WR Braedon White being the team’s top returner in that department. That said, Dayton is likely to lean on its defense early in the season, which will be headed up by DB Jakari Cooper.
• Nederland (2-8 overall, 2-5 in district): A consistently successful program just two years removed from a district championship, Nederland had its worst season since 1991 in 2022, but anchored by a veteran defense that returns eight starting players, led by quick edge rusher Albert Simon, the Bulldogs are eying a bounce-back campaign in 2023.
The Bulldogs’ offense returns five starters from a year ago, and is poised to be led by RB Hubert Thomas and QB Ayden Sunday. A resurgent Nederland team could make District 9-5A-II all the more competitive this upcoming season.
• Fort Bend Willowridge (1-9 overall, 1-6 in district): Two years removed from a 7-3 season and a playoff appearance, Willowridge struggled in a much more competitive District 9-5A-II in 2022. But, district foes would be unwise to sleep on the Eagles, who will have a slew of promising athletes on the 2023 team.
Willowridge will bring 13 returning starters (seven offense, six defense) and a potentially explosive offense led by QB Kendron Penson Jr. into the new season. If the Eagles are able to rebuild and fill holes on its offensive and defensive lines, they have the makings for a much improved season in 2023.
• Galena Park (3-7 overall, 0-7 in district): There was plenty to like for Galena Park fans when the team started its 2022 campaign at 3-0, but then things fell apart for the Yellowjackets in their much more daunting district games, as they finished the season on a seven-game losing skid, with five of those losses coming by five touchdowns or more.
In 2021, the Yellowjackets were district runners-up and playoff-bound, and they’ll hope to shake off the tough 2022 season and work back toward playing at that level behind 13 returning starters (seven offense, six defense). While not the fastest bunch on either side of the ball, Galena Park will try to grind games out with its flexbone offense led by QB Daniel Gomez.
