TEXAS CITY
The bright lights and big stage can either cause one to shrink or step up, and the Texas City Stings’ group of athletes are confident it’ll be the latter for them as they head to the UIL State Track & Field Championships later this week.
Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 74F. SE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 74F. SE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: May 9, 2023 @ 10:22 pm
TEXAS CITY
The bright lights and big stage can either cause one to shrink or step up, and the Texas City Stings’ group of athletes are confident it’ll be the latter for them as they head to the UIL State Track & Field Championships later this week.
Stings senior Kenyon Parker, an Arkansas State track and field commit, will compete at state for the second time in his high school career — this time around, doing so individually in the 300-meter hurdles and as the anchor of Texas City’s 4x400-meter relay team.
“Going to state is a whole different atmosphere, and if I don’t come in with a mindset to win it, I’m not going to win,” said Kenyon Parker, whose regional time of 37.00 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles was the state’s second-fastest (with 36.58 seconds being the fastest).
“I’ve only ever run my best with the best competition," he added. "So, whoever is in first place, I just want to let them know that I’m coming for that first-place spot.”
Rounding out the Stings’ 4x400-meter relay team at state will be juniors Clyde Bruton (first leg), Rickey Green (second leg) and Glenn Parker (third leg).
“We ran at Texas Relays, so I’m already used to the track,” Glenn Parker said, referencing a major meet earlier in the season held at the same site of the state meet. “We get to go back and run that again, so I like that.”
At regionals, Bruton was actually a last-minute replacement for sophomore Xavier Skowron, who pulled his hamstring during a preliminary run, and will, unfortunately, be sidelined — but still there to support the team — at state.
The late fill-in Bruton was still able to help the Stings to a time of 3:20.65, good for a wild card berth to the state meet in the ultra-competitive Region III-5A field.
“I’m OK with running it now — I want to run it,” Bruton said. “At first I was scared for my teammate’s health and for my well-being, but it turned out good.
The relay team had managed a fastest time of around 3:15, and hope to get back to that speed at state, they pointed out.
“I want to come home with two rings, and I want to give my brothers at least one before my departure,” Kenyon Parker said.
The running events for the Class 5A UIL State Track & Field Championships are slated to commence at 5 p.m. Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin.
“First place at state — that’s what we’re coming for, and that’s what we’re going to get,” Green said.
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.