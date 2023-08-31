TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Stings have the 409 area code emblazoned on their football helmets; Thursday night, they earned that local crown.
The Stings got a strong showing from their defense and scored the go-ahead touchdown in the second half for a 17-10 triumph over their neighbors across the causeway, the Ball High Tors, at Stingaree Stadium on Thursday night.
“We run the causeway over here,” said Texas City’s senior edge rusher Camryn Greif, who set the tone with a sack on Ball High’s first offensive play of the second half and helped seal the game with a huge tackle for loss that resulted in a turnover on downs. “This team is my family, so I’ve to put it all-out for my team.”
What turned out the be the game-winning score for the Stings came at the 4:21 mark of the third quarter when a 10-yard touchdown run by Maurice Burton closed out a nine-play, 43-yard drive.
In the middle of the fourth quarter, the Tors got runs of 18 and 26 yards from Justis Thomas to help move the ball all the way to the Texas City 9-yard line, but on fourth-and-2, Greif stormed the backfield to make the aforementioned stop for a 2-yard loss.
Ball High had one more offensive possession, but stalled out with four straight incompletions. Texas City was able to then get three kneel-downs to drain the remaining time on the game clock.
Stings head football coach Shone Evans credited communication as a key to victory — their second straight close one against a fellow Galveston County school after last week’s 23-20 overtime win at Friendswood.
“G-County football is hard-nosed, blue-collar football,” Evans said. “We had to be smart this week, and the coaches put together a great gameplay, and the kids came out and executed it.”
Texas City’s defense held Ball High to just 97 yards in the second half and 222 total yards in the game. Sting Rickey Green had an interception in the second half, which was the game’s sole turnover.
Tors head football coach Sheldon Bennight shouldered the blame for the loss, and said he was proud of the effort his players showed.
“This is an eye-opener, and a lot of times, you can learn more from a loss than you do from a win, and we’re going to learn a lot from this one,” Bennight said.
A back-and-forth first half saw the two rivals enter the halftime intermission in a 10-all draw.
Texas City was the sharper team, all-around, to start the game, as the Stings’ Anthony Sanchez booted a 22-yard field goal and the defense forced two three-and-outs for an early 3-0 lead.
Ball High took a 7-3 lead on its third offensive possession, though. A run-heavy six-play, 66-yard drive was capped by a 10-yard touchdown run by Thomas at the 2:05 mark of the first quarter.
Each team’s defenses dictated the rest of the first half before both offenses tallied scores inside the final 2 minutes of the second quarter.
Texas City grabbed a short-lived 10-7 lead when quarterback Joey Duran made the most of a bad snap and scrambled 6 yards for a TD to end a nine-play 54-yard drive with 1:49 remaining in the second quarter.
The Tors’ offense was jolted on the first play of their ensuing possession with a 49-yard pass completion from Kyden Barker to Ju’waan Woodbury before Ball High eventually got a game-tying 30-yard field goal from Connor O’Donohoe.
Offensive leaders in the game for the Stings, who had 234 total yards, were Duran (10-for-19, 91 yards passing) and Caleb Bell (19 carries, 99 yards rushing).
Thomas was an offensive standout for the Tors with 127 yards and a TD on 20 carries, while Woodbury finished with three receptions for 57 yards.
Both teams are back in action at 7 p.m. next week. Texas City (2-0) hosts Nuevo Leon next Thursday, and Ball High opens district play against Houston Madison at Butler Stadium next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.