Style points are rarely a part of Texas City boys basketball games, and head coach Chris Mason makes no apologies for it.
The bottom line is wins, and the Stingarees posted another gritty road victory Tuesday night by taking down Friendswood 52-45 in yet another District 18-5A struggle.
“This is a hard place to win,” said Mason, whose club kept pace with Manvel with a third victory in its last four starts. “We knew it was going to be ugly. I think most of our wins have been ugly, but our losses have been ugly.’’
Manvel knocked off Angleton 57-43 on Tuesday to improve to 8-2 while the Stings stand at 8-3 with its regular-season finale set for Friday night at home with Santa Fe, which beat Texas City 47-46 on Jan. 17.
In the pivotal fourth quarter, Texas City sealed the triumph by drilling 9 of 12 shots at the foul line to hold off Friendswood, which remained close the entire game but could never forge any kind of run.
Trailing 39-30 entering the final period, Benjamin Burke, Adam Buffington and Dyllan Baker knocked in buckets for the Mustangs as part of a 6-2 spurt to trail by a 41-36 count with 5:42 to go.
After Glenn Parker’s lay-in at the 4:25 mark, the Stings then scored their final nine points at the foul stripe as the Mustangs tried desperately for a rally which never materialized.
Friendswood finished with only seven turnovers, but any loose ball or rebound opportunity went to Texas City in critical moments. For the game, the Mustangs managed back-to-back baskets twice while falling to 4-6 in district play.
In four of its six 18-5A setbacks, the combined margin has been by 17 points.
“Not sharing the ball, not doing the things we need to do down the stretch,” said Mustangs coach Caleb Marburger, whose team heads to Manvel on Friday night. “We didn’t play well down the stretch. That’s part of it.”
Clovis McLain led Texas City with 17 points and nine rebounds, while Marquis Thompson added 12 points. Parker contributed seven points, five rebounds and three blocked shots.
Mason used Texas City’s 36-34 win over Friendswood in January as a teaching lesson.
“I showed them the game tape, and in that game, we hadn’t gotten the 50-50 balls,” Mason said, “but I told them if you want something you better make it happen.
“I thought for the first time since maybe our third district ballgame that we got a lot of deflections, got a lot of blocks and got a lot of rebounds.”
