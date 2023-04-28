TEXAS CITY
A new kid on the block has already etched her name into the Texas City golf program’s record books.
Updated: April 28, 2023 @ 10:33 pm
In her first season on the Lady Stings golf team, junior Emma Iles, a transfer from Bay Area Christian, became the first female golfer in school history to qualify for the state tournament.
“I just tried to keep a relaxed mindset and not stress about it so much — just find my game and not worry about the competition,” said Iles, who set her personal best score of 70 last year and this year carded a low score of 74 at a tournament in Crosby.
At the recent regional tournament held in Conroe, Iles finished tied for sixth place by shooting rounds of 79 and 76. At that tournament, Iles said she was so laser-focused that she didn’t realized she qualified for state until well after her final round.
“She works really hard, and she deserves it,” Texas City head golf coach Mark Cooper said. “I’m excited for her.”
While in the smaller school atmosphere at Bay Area Christian, Iles was a multi-sport athlete, also competing in volleyball and softball, but she decided golf was her true passion and to focus solely on golf with her move to Texas City, she said.
“I like the individuality of it,” said Iles, who counts on her short game as her strength on the course. “I like the team aspect, as well, but it’s just different.”
“You can control what you can control,” Cooper added.
With the move, Iles also had to adjust to much steeper competition on the UIL Class 5A level than she saw in TAPPS competing for the Lady Broncos.
“At TAPPS, there were only a couple girls who were good, and here, everybody is good,” Iles said. “That was very different.”
The Class 5A UIL Girls State Tournament will be held May 15-16 at the White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown.
“I just have to play my game, stay focused and make putts,” Iles said.
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews
Sports Editor
