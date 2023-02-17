SANTA FE
Chris Mason looked toward the floor and saw his Texas City boys basketball team playing Manvel, but he did not quite recognize the group wearing orange and black uniforms.
By making just five field goals the entire second half, a less-than-sharp Texas City dropped a 46-32 decision to the Mavericks in a pre-bi-district play-in game to determine the top two seeds for next week’s UIL tournament.
With the loss, the Stings of District 18-5A draw Goose Creek Memorial (19-16) of 17-5A in a Tuesday bi-district matchup. The site has yet to be determined. Manvel advances to meet Port Neches-Groves (17-16).
Officially, TC shared the regular-season championship with Manvel, but there was little that was regular about its performance at Santa Fe High School considering the stakes.
“We weren’t ready to play, weren’t really engaged,” said Mason, whose club enters tourney play at 21-12. “It seemed like we kind of didn’t want to be here today, which is hard when you would have liked that, but you’re not respecting the game.”
Oddly enough, the Stings controlled the pace in the first period when they opened with a quick 7-1 lead before settling for a 9-7 edge entering the second stanza.
Manvel, now 20-9, came out firing in the next quarter, hitting 5 of 7 field goals while holding Texas City to 3 of 11 shooting and taking a 23-18 lead into halftime. Rueben Doria scored six of his game-high 15 points in the run.
Clovis McCain then got the Stings right back in the contest during the first four minutes of the second half with two inside buckets and a long 3-pointer to tie the game at 25-all.
Texas City, though, struggled shooting and managed just two field goals over the final 11:20 of the second half.
“The gameplan wasn’t there, the intensity wasn’t there from the beginning,” Mason said. “Hopefully it doesn’t carry over.”
McCain, who managed just a free throw in the first half, finished with a team-high nine points and 10 rebounds for the Stings, while Glenn Parker added eight points and Marquis Thompson six points.
The Mavs received 11 points from Kaeden Smith and 10 from RJ Hurd.
After being deadlocked at 25-25, Manvel outscored Texas City 21-7, hitting 8 of 14 from the floor and 6 of 6 from the free throw line in the second half. Over the same stretch, the Stings were just 5 of 19 from the field against the Mavs’ efficient 3-2 zone defense.
With a weekend and Monday off for reflection and practice, Mason said his squad needs to see the big picture.
“If you don’t come to play, this is what’s going to happen,” Mason said. “Manvel came to play tonight. So if you don’t come to play, whether it’s at practice or the game, this is going to be the end result.”
