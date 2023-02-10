TEXAS CITY
Sometimes it just comes down to a team’s top player bringing his absolute A-game.
Led by a 26-point, 24-rebound performance from Clovis McCain, Texas City avenged a narrow loss earlier in the season at Santa Fe with a 61-36 rout of the Indians at home Friday night in the Stings' regular season finale.
“We had to come in and play really well against these guys,” said Texas City head boys basketball coach Chris Mason, whose pupil McCain shined in what is likely the senior standout’s final game in the Stings’ gym. “(McCain) is probably the most unselfish best player that I’ve ever had, but he imposed his will tonight.”
While the game was close early, the Stings quickly established firm control of the contest via a 16-2 run that lasted from the 4:31 mark of the first quarter to 1:20 into the second frame.
That key run — which featured four points and two assists from McCain, four more points from Glenn Parker, a 3-pointer apiece from Eric O’Valle and Tristen Blackmon, and a lay-in from Anson Johnson Jr. — turned Santa Fe’s only lead of the game at 6-5 into a commanding 21-8 Texas City advantage.
With a 26-17 lead at halftime and a 28-19 edge early in the third quarter, the Stings put together an 11-1 scoring spurt to put even more distance between themselves and the Indians.
Leading that run was Johnson, who sent a nice assist to McCain that resulted in an and-1 and scored on a pair of made free throws and a rim-rattling slam dunk. Parker also kicked in four points during the run.
Texas City maintained a 46-27 lead at the end of the third quarter, and then began the fourth period with eight unanswered points to make sure there would be no Santa Fe comeback bid. Six of those eight points were from McCain, with two coming on a thunderous fast-break dunk of his own.
“It’s hard to go on the road for any district game, but tonight, their players made plays and our players didn’t,” Santa Fe head boys basketball coach Jacob Hon said.
The Stings substantially won the rebounding battle 43-21, and also limited the Indians to a 1-for-2 showing at the free throw line.
In addition to McCain’s big night, other top contributors for Texas City were Parker with 10 points and two blocks, Johnson with six points, five rebounds and two blocks, and Marquis Thompson with seven points.
Santa Fe was led by Ivan Lloyd (10 points), Ty Clark (eight points), Kenny Torres (seven points), Nick Jaco (six points, six rebounds) and Ryland Chambless (five points, five rebounds).
The Stings close out the regular season with a 9-3 District 18-5A record and have a bye Tuesday as they await who they’ll face in the opening round of the playoffs.
The Indians drop to 5-6 in district play, but have a chance to potentially clinch a playoff berth when they end their regular season with a home game 7 p.m. Tuesday against Manvel (8-3 in district), which fell at home Friday in a 44-42 overtime upset against Friendswood (5-6).
Manvel's loss means at least a share of the District 18-5A championship for Texas City, with a Santa Fe win over the Mavericks on Tuesday delivering an out-right district title to the Stings.
