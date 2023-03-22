Galveston County will be host to more than 80 high schools from all parts of the state when the 35th annual Beachcomber Classic and 16th annual Kemah Boardwalk Invitational tennis tournaments take to the courts on Friday and Saturday — weather permitting.
The two tournaments are the final warm-ups for the various tennis programs before district play gets underway next week.
The Boardwalk, co-hosted by Clear Creek and Clear Springs, attracts several elite teams in Texas, including defending Class 6A team tennis state champion Austin Westwood and runner-up Houston Memorial.
“This event was designed to be competitive along with a fun atmosphere, as all of the traveling teams hang out on the Kemah Boardwalk Friday night,” co-tournament director and Wildcats head coach Derick Geise said. “It boasts some of the top talents from all over the state.”
Rounding out the “championship” division teams are San Antonio Alamo Heights, Katy Seven Lakes, Pearland Dawson, Fort Bend Clements, Austin Vandegrift, San Antonio Reagan, San Antonio Clark, Kingwood, Coppell, Boerne Champion and Houston Stratford, as well as the five Clear Creek Independent School District schools — Brook, Creek, Falls, Lake and Springs.
Heading the list of entries will be the Chargers’ mixed doubles tandem of Zoe Male and Heintje Unson, who are expected to make a legitimate run for a state tournament berth come April.
As for the Beachcomber, the tournament will feature teams from as far north as Sherman, with nearly half of the 40-team field coming from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, along with locals Dickinson, Friendswood, Texas City and city host Ball High.
“I like playing against teams from different areas of the state,” Mustangs head coach David Cook said. “Since many teams travel to this tournament from afar, it’s a good opportunity to test ourselves against less familiar competition.”
Friendswood once again will be in the team title hunt, trying to dethrone returning champion Argyle and perennial challengers Flower Mound and Tyler Legacy. In fact, several Mustangs drew high seeds, including Maadhvi Bhojani and Thomas Arboleda, No. 2 in the girls’ “A” and boys’ “B” singles, respectively.
Friendswood also grabbed the No. 2 seed in the boys’ “B” doubles, where Jacob Smiley and Yan Terekhin are favored to face top-seeded Flower Mound in their championship match.
“I expect most of our team to reach the semifinals or better,” Cook said. “Historically, many of our players reach the second day of the event, and we will be one of the stronger teams returning.
“I also expect similar results from a few other teams, too, especially Flower Mound, Argyle and Tyler Legacy, each of them to be deep and talented.”
Cook has sentimental feelings about the Beachcomber, as well.
“I personally enjoy visiting the city of Galveston since it reminds me of my home, Corpus Christi,” he said. “I am pretty sure my personal enjoyment rubs off on my players, who seem to play well here year in and year out. The level of competition on the second day is very strong. So, to me, there are a lot of very good tournaments each year, but the Beachcomber is about ideal for a team like ours.”
The semifinals, finals and third-place matches will all be played on Saturday, with Clear Creek and Ball High serving as the tournament headquarters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.