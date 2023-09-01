LEAGUE CITY
Humble Summer Creek used a stout 3-4 defense to shut down Clear Falls with a 32-14 decision on Friday at Clear Creek ISD Veterans Stadium.
LEAGUE CITY
Humble Summer Creek used a stout 3-4 defense to shut down Clear Falls with a 32-14 decision on Friday at Clear Creek ISD Veterans Stadium.
The victory was the second in as many games for the Bulldogs while dropping the Knights to 0-2.
Summer Creek established firm control of the line early and rarely let up. The Bulldogs limited the Knights to 9 yards on the ground and sacked quarterback Landon Vessel eight times.
Vessel was able to get the Clear Falls passing game going, picking up 209 yards on 22 completions.
Knights scoring drives of 79 and 64 yards relied heavily on the air game.
Trailing 16-0 with 2:25 left in the first half, Vessel completed 6 of 7 passing attempts for 65 yards to put Clear Falls on the scoreboard. Nathanial Cox took in an 11-yard reception with 32 seconds remaining to claim the touchdown.
The Knights could not find the end zone again until early in the fourth quarter.
Facing a fourth-and-4 play from their own 42, Vessel hit Cameron Kern with a 22-yard pass. A 15-yard penalty against Summer Creek moved the ball to the Bulldog 17.
On the next play, Vessel hooked up with Greg Kearns for the second Clear Falls touchdown with 9:28 left in the contest.
Clear Falls recovered an onside kick at midfield, but was unable to pick up a first down. The drive ended when Vessel was sacked on a fourth-and-5 play.
That was typical of the Summer Creek defensive effort. The Bulldogs forced six punts and took over twice on downs. One of the eight sacks produced a second-quarter safety.
Field position benefited Summer Creek all night. The Bulldogs began seven of their 12 possessions on the Knights’ end of the field.
Summer Creek quarterback Blake Thomas enjoyed a big night, completing 18 of 31 passes for 224 yards.
Included in that total were touchdown tosses 35, 14 and 42 yards to three different receivers.
Kordell Rodgers, Holden Miller and Andrew Martinez each took in scoring passes.
Brian Mays kicked field goals of 31, 28 and 29 yards to add to the Bulldogs’ scoring total.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Join us as we delve into the rich aviation history of Galveston Island. We explore the significance of Galveston's geographic location in national defense and its transformation into a hub for military and commercial aviation.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.