LEAGUE CITY
With early control of the top of the District 24-6A girls basketball standings at stake, the Clear Brook Wolverines took care of business in a big way on the road Tuesday night.
LEAGUE CITY
With early control of the top of the District 24-6A girls basketball standings at stake, the Clear Brook Wolverines took care of business in a big way on the road Tuesday night.
Led by a stifling defense, the Wolverines built a sizable lead while holding Clear Creek’s offense in check en route to a 46-22 win over the Wildcats at Butler Gym.
“That’s always our goal; that’s what we hang our hats on,” Clear Brook head girls basketball coach Mileka Loydrake said about her team’s defense. “I tell them all the time that it’s about who wants it more and who’s willing to work harder.”
Holding onto an 8-6 lead at the 2-minute mark of the first quarter, Clear Brook’s defense held Clear Creek to only three points — two on a put-back bucket by Beya Rodriguez late in the first quarter and the other on a free throw at the 4:06 mark of the second quarter — for the remainder of the first half, as the Wolverines built a commanding 32-9 halftime lead.
“We knew that Clear Brook is highly rated and touted in state, and we knew this was going to be a tough matchup for us, and we came out really flat,” Clear Creek head girls basketball coach Travis Golden said.
During their extended 24-3 first-half run, the Wolverines were led by eight points from Chardell Terrell and got a couple of key corner 3-point baskets from Bella Robbins.
Clear Brook wasn’t quite as sharp in the second half, but had plenty left in the tank to close out the Wildcats, shaking off a couple tough showings at a recent tournament to improve to 4-0 in 24-6A play while dropping Clear Creek to 2-1.
“It’s always good to get a win; it’s really good for our young players, because we are so young we take losses a lot tougher than a more mature, experienced team would,” Loydrake said. “So, it’s important we got our minds back on the right track and came through and got the win.”
Leading the Wolverines were Terrell (13 points), Rezia Castillo (10 points, six rebounds) and Ja’Della Major (eight points, five rebounds).
Top performers for the Wildcats were Sierria Woods (six points, five rebounds) and Aniya Brannon (six points).
Clear Creek looks to rebound 7 p.m. Friday at Clear Springs, while Clear Brook will enjoy a well-earned bye before returning to action 7 p.m. next Tuesday at home against Clear Springs.
“We’re just looking for the next game right now and to bounce back,” Golden said.
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.