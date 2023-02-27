GALVESTON
With a diverse mix of experience and personalities, Ball High will be sending four of its girl powerlifters to compete in Tuesday’s regional meet — group coaches describe as one of the program’s strongest in years.
“They’re a great group of young ladies,” said coach Eddie Caldwell, who, along with head coach David Morgan, runs the team. “This is the most girls that we’ve had in a while to make it to regionals. On top of that, they work hard.”
Junior Kate Lindamood — who competes in the 165-pound weight class and has personal records of 295 pounds in the squat, 170 pounds in the benchpress and 300 pounds in the deadlift — is one of the team’s more experienced powerlifters, having reached regionals a season ago.
“It showed me I could get so much more next year if I keep working hard,” Lindamood said about what she took away from last year’s regional meet. “I was really motivated (to get back) because I barely made it the first time. I could see improvement coming.
“I like that it’s all up to me,” Lindamood added about what she enjoys about the sport of powerlifting. “If you want to go up in weight, you’re going to have to put in the extra effort, you’re going to have to do that one extra rep, and if you don’t, you’re not going to get where you want to be.”
While the size of the weights — personal bests of 255 pounds in the squat, 145 pounds in the benchpress and 285 pounds in the deadlift competing in the 198-pound weight class — senior Kari Nance lifts are impressive, they pale in comparison to the size of her personality, as she is unquestionably the most talkative and quirky of the Lady Tors bunch.
Nance was hoping to jump onto the powerlifting team with her Lady Tors volleyball teammate Lindamood last season, but a torn ACL put her on the shelf until her senior year. However, she has made up for lost time this year by reaching regionals and maybe going beyond that.
“I had no idea what I was doing, but Kate told me to do it, and she told me I could make it to state,” Nance said. “I thought it was really fun, and they push us differently than any other sport. I’ve never been an individual-sport athlete, so this is a new experience, and I’m really excited to just have it all in my hands.”
Junior Ja’Lyn Edward has been a member of the Lady Tors powerlifting team since her freshman year, and three years of hard work have now resulted in her first trip to regionals, where she’ll compete in the 123-pound weight class with personal records of 135 pounds in the squat, 185 pounds in the deadlift and 95 pounds in the benchpress.
“I’m happy — that’s all I’ve got to say,” said Edward, who is the lone member of the Ball High girls’ powerlifting foursome not involved in another team sport.
When she’s not hooping with the Lady Tors basketball team, senior Jazzche Jones says lifting weights is an enjoyable activity for her, making her a natural fit to compete in powerlifting. With personal bests of 245 pounds in the squat, 135 pounds in the benchpress and 275 pounds in the deadlift, Jones is set to compete in the 220-pound weight class at regionals
“I like being able to show how strong I am,” Jones said, adding that her first year on the powerlifting team exceeded her expectations. “I want to see how far I can push myself in the competition.”
A fifth team member, sophomore Nadia Compton, also qualified for the regional meet, but an injury has sidelined her from the competition.
