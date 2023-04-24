HELOTES
Five locals open the University Interscholastic League state tennis tournament play Tuesday with hefty first-round quarterfinal assignments.
The Friendswood Mustangs’ Maadhvi Bhojani, Ethan Eberhardt and Michael Lanni take to the Northside Tennis Center courts first at 8 a.m. in the Class 5A event, then Clear Creek’s boys doubles team of Craig Crookston/Vincent Risoldi follow suit at 9:15 a.m. in the 6A ranks.
“I can’t lie and say we got ‘easy’ draws,” Friendswood head coach David Cook said. “But I also think everyone who earns their way to the state tournament presents their own challenges.
“The good news is I have had the chance to see our opponents, and that gives us a chance to come up with a plan for our kids.”
It has only been a month since Bhojani last played her first-round opponent, having met Argyle’s Meghna Kumar, last year’s 4A state singles champion, in the final of the 35th annual Beachcomber Classic, won by Kumar 6-0, 6-1.
“To be clear, things didn’t go very well for us when Maadhvi played (Kumar) in Galveston only a few weeks ago,” Cook said. “But the good news is it gave us a chance to see her up close and face-to-face and come up with a different game plan for this week.”
As for Eberhard/Lanni’s first-rounder against Amarillo’s Kelton Brown/Wade Bryant, “We’re facing half of the defending (state) champs,” Cook said. “They are pretty strong UTR’s (Universal Tennis Ratings) but not really a lot different from a lot of teams we have faced this spring.
“Ethan and Michael have pretty good attitudes about who is in front of them. They don’t really care who they are and don’t want to hear about UTR’s. They expect to have to play the absolute best this week, and if they face them in the first round, so be it. We are coming to play.”
Clear Creek head coach Derrick Geise has the same approach for Crookston/Risoldi’s matchup with Allen’s Noah Hakim/Tejas Ram.
“We don’t know a ton about Allen, only that their UTR’s are in the mid-9s, so we know they will be a challenge,” Geise said. “Our boys just want to make the most of the opportunity.
“Craig and Vincent realize how difficult it is to make it this far but want to play free and aggressively, be that’s what got us to this point.”
Should the Mustangs prevail, they advance to Tuesday’s 2 p.m. semifinals. Crookston/Risoldi, meantime, would play their hopeful semifinal at 3:15 p.m.
“I think the hardest match at the state tournament is often the first one,” Cook said. “If that’s true for us, it’s also true for our opponents. This may level the playing field just a bit for us.”
