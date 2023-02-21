PEARLAND
All season long, Clear Falls counted on Orlando Horton Jr., so it was no surprise the District 24-6A champs turned to their senior point guard in Tuesday's Region III-6A bi-district round.
Horton sliced and diced Strake Jesuit for 27 points as the Knights topped the Crusaders 68-58 at Pearland High School, allowing them to advance to the area round, where they will play Summer Creek matchup later this week.
"We expect him to deliver for us in crunch time," said Clear Falls coach Payton Barnes. "We're going to go as well as he does. When he's giving us great shots and getting his teammates the ball, we're tough to beat."
Horton added six assists, highlighted by his tip to Prince Hegwood on an errant Strake Jesuit pass that led to Hegwood's game-clinching basket with 0:26 left.
The Knights led by 18 in the third quarter but hit an offensive funk that left them without a basket for more than eight minutes between the third and fourth quarter. Strake Jesuit took advantage of the drought and moved within 48-42 with 4:51 left before Horton scored seven of Clear Falls' next 10 points to help them pull away.
Clear Falls did a solid job in containing Crusaders star Jace Posey, holding the TCU commit to just two first half points before he scored 11 of his 15 second half points in the final three minutes.
Clear Falls held a 14-13 lead after one before hitting a trio of treys in the second quarter that propelled the Knights to a 35-25 halftime lead. Horton, Hegwood and Jack Foley each connected beyond the arc while the Knights dominated the glass on both ends.
"The guys had to buckle down," said Barnes of his team. "It was a different environment, but our experience from last year allowed us to calm down and figure it out."
Corey Kelly and Josh Moore had 11 each for the Knights, while Hegwood and Keyne Yzquierdo had six, and Javon Murray added four to along with 14 rebounds. Foley had three.
