HOUSTON
A late start could not keep La Marque from a 27-13 loss at St. Pius X on Friday, dropping the Cougars to 1-3 overall.
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 78F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 78F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 15, 2023 @ 11:28 pm
HOUSTON
A late start could not keep La Marque from a 27-13 loss at St. Pius X on Friday, dropping the Cougars to 1-3 overall.
The game was delayed 45 minutes from its 7 p.m. start time because of turf-related issues at Kubiak Stadium-Parsley Field.
St. Pius X established an early lead on the strength of a 32-yard touchdown run by Easton Dean early in the first quarter before quarterback Braxton Bies found a wide-open Alex Yearwood for a 39-yard scoring toss and a 20-yard field goal from Preston Kyle in the first 5:05 of the second quarter made it 17-0.
La Marque’s sole first half highlight came when Dylan Thomas sprinted 75 yards for a touchdown to cut the deficit to 17-6 with 6:33 left in the half, a run that accounted for the bulk of the Coogs’ 133 yards of offense in the first 24 minutes.
The Coogs denied the Panthers when Thomas recovered a Yearwood fumble at the LM 4, but the offense could not move the ball, setting up St. Pius X with a short field they took advantage of on Bies’ 18-yard strike to Yearwood in the back of the end zone to give the Panthers a 24-6 edge at intermission.
Thomas (nine carries, 135 yards) found the end zone again for the Cougars when he pulled in a 33-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Miles that trimmed the lead to 24-13 with 10:19 to go in the third quarter.
A more aggressive La Marque defense held the Panthers to only a 34-yard field goal from Kyle late in the third quarter as the Cougars kept St. Pius X out of the end zone the rest of the evening.
A 44-yard run from Kaleb Lynn set La Marque up with a first and-goal at the Panthers' 9 early in the fourth quarter, but the Coogs could not cash in their last best opportunity of the night.
From there, St. Pius X rode the legs of Joshua Mitchell (19 carries, 96 yards) to whittle the clock throughout most of the fourth quarter.
La Marque opens District 10-4A-II play 7 p.m. Friday at home against Bellville.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Explore the rich history and architectural beauty of Trinity Episcopal Church in this captivating tour given by Reverend Jimmy Abbott. Join J.R., Lisa, Erika, and Reverend Jimmy in uncovering the layers of history, from its founding in 1841 to its role in wartime and natural disasters.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.