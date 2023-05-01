With the dust cleared from this weekend’s regional track and field championships, Dickinson, Clear Falls, Texas City, Santa Fe, Friendswood and Hitchcock will be sending student-athletes to the UIL Track & Field State Meet, which will be held May 11-13 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
In Class 6A, sprinter/jumper Marquis Johnson, sprinter Kayden Henry and the girls relay teams were the highlights for the Dickinson Gators at regionals with their state-qualifying performances.
With a region-best time of 46.54 seconds, the Lady Gators’ 4x100-meter relay team of Jada Lee, Kayden Henry, Anaya Jones and Jalyn Green will vie for a state medal, and the expectations will be even higher for the four-some in the 4x200-meter relay after finishing with the state’s fastest time at regionals (1:37.22).
Henry also will compete individually in the 200-meter dash after logging a time of 23.88 seconds at regionals.
In an especially competitive year for sprinters statewide, Johnson clocked in at 10.29 seconds at regionals to make it to state in the 100-meter dash, and also qualified for state in the 200-meter dash with a time of 20.95 seconds.
Johnson set the state benchmark in the long jump, as well, as he’ll be headed to state after his state-best leap of 24 feet, 8 inches.
Moving over to the long-distance running, Clear Falls will be sending Katherine Valentine to state after her finish at 4:46.54 in the 1,600-meter run.
In Class 5A, Texas City’s Kenyon Parker will represent the Stings at state in the 300-meter hurdles after recording a region-best and state-second-best time of 37 seconds. Parker also will compete at state in the 4x400-meter relay along with relay teammates Glenn Parker, Xavier Skowron and Rickey Green (3:20.65 at regionals).
The Santa Fe Indians will have representation at the state meet thanks to Nathan Williams’ regional performance in the pole vault, as he cleared 15 feet, 6 inches for the region gold medal.
The shot put duo of Brandon Schirck and Alberto Archundia will carry the Friendswood Mustangs’ flag at the state meet after finishing first and second at regionals with distances of 57 feet, 4 inches and 57 feet, 1.25 inches, respectively.
Last but certainly not least is an impressive group from Hitchcock who’ll compete at state in Class 3A.
The Bulldogs’ Kelshaun Johnson will be keeping busy at state after winning regionals in the 100-meter dash at 10.49 seconds, as well as qualifying as part of the 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter relay teams along with Damien McDaniel, Lloyd Jones III, Jared Dotson, Terrell Allen and Cole Fisher. The 4x100-meter relay team finished at 43.51 seconds, and the 4x200-meter relay team clocked in at 1:31.08.
The Lady Bulldogs’ 4x100-meter relay team of Rayonna Simmons, Genesis Carter, Mariah Allen, Jhayla Fontenette, Terrinyce Felder and Anazia Alexander also made the cut for the state meet with a time of 50.76 seconds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.