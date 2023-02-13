HOUSTON
Pearland’s size and defensive prowess were enough to overwhelm Clear Springs 61-24 in Monday’s Region III-6A bi-district game at Krueger Field House.
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Updated: February 13, 2023 @ 11:18 pm
HOUSTON
Pearland’s size and defensive prowess were enough to overwhelm Clear Springs 61-24 in Monday’s Region III-6A bi-district game at Krueger Field House.
Ranked third in the state and returning all five starters from last season’s region finalist, the Lady Oilers put on a display that showed that was ready for a lengthy postseason run.
The difference was evident from the outset, as Pearland grabbed two offensive rebounds before getting a basket from Janae Tucker.
There was little Clear Springs could do to keep Pearland from getting to the basket. The Lady Oilers passed inside for their next three scores to grab an early 8-2 lead.
The Chargers lost three turnovers in their first five possessions, managing only a jumper from Kaitlyn DeBondt.
Clear Springs placed a lot of emphasis on covering Pearland post Rylee Grays, a 6-3 senior who has signed with North Carolina.
DeBondt found it difficult to front Grays near the basket as she gave up a size and the physical edge.
When Grays wasn’t adding to her game total of 21 points, she was kicking the ball out to teammate Nyah Hardy. Hardy scored 16 points in the first half and ended the night with 20.
When they didn’t have the ball, the Lady Oilers sat back in a 2-3 defense that effectively sealed off the inside.
Clear Springs was unable to find its perimeter shooting touch, with just two 3-point baskets in the contest.
Pearland dominated the defensive boards, allowing just one second-chance basket.
That score from Lauren Vasquez stood in stark contrast on Pearland’s 12 points from offensive rebounds.
The Lady Oilers were at their best going to the basket despite the Chargers’ attempts to sag inside.
Pearland scored the majority of its first-half points inside the lane.
Clear Springs lost ten turnovers in the first half and went into halftime trailing 38-21.
That deficit loomed even larger when the Chargers lost junior standout Amirah Gray to an injury with 1:11 left in the second quarter.
Pearland refused to let up as the third quarter opened and continued to extend its margin.
Losing Gray put a damper on the Chargers’ spirits as they managed just one 3-pointer by Alyssa Freeman in the second half.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread, please, and stay on topic.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.