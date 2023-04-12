HITCHCOCK
Everyone on the course knows when the Hitchcock Bulldogs golf team is in the field at a tournament, the team’s head coach Douglas Greathouse says with a grin.
Everyone on the course knows when the Hitchcock Bulldogs golf team is in the field at a tournament, the team’s head coach Douglas Greathouse says with a grin.
Nowadays, in addition to always bringing their fun-loving flair to the links, these Bulldogs have also earned the reputation of being consistent winners.
“With this group of boys here, I couldn’t ask for anything better,” Greathouse said. “It’s an honor to coach people like these players.”
After making school history two years ago by winning the golf program’s first team district championship in decades, if ever, Hitchcock recently won its third consecutive 24-3A tournament.
Leading the way were seniors Grant Thiem and Ty Maxwell — both members of all three Bulldogs golf district titles, who this year placed second and third as individuals in the tournament.
“We definitely had confidence going into the tournament,” Thiem said, also pointing out this year’s team won by considerably more strokes than the first time around.
Lending their support to the team at district were Waylon Maxwell, Hunter Robinson (also a part of all three district titles) and Charles Robinson, who will join Thiem and Ty Maxwell at the upcoming regional tournament as Hitchcock’s top five finishers at district.
“I just play my own game,” said Charles Robinson about the expectations of being a first-year member of the three-time district champion team.
Now, the three-time district champion Bulldogs will be after an achievement that has eluded them during their history-making run — advancing to the state tournament by qualifying at regionals.
One strength of the group that they’ll bring to regionals is even if practice didn’t go well, they’re gamers who will battle every hole on the course like the tournament is on the line, they said
“You can have a terrible day on the range, but when you get on the course, it’s a different story,” Ty Maxwell said, adding that the competition can expect the Bulldogs to “show up and show out.”
The Region III-3A championship tournament will be held at the Brenham Country Club on Monday and Tuesday.
