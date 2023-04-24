GALVESTON
O’Connell head softball coach Briana Touchstone just hopes her Lady Buccaneers squad has a short memory after letting get away from them Monday.
A lackluster showing in the field and in the batter’s box squashed the Lady Bucs’ hopes of completing an undefeated district season and securing an outright district championship, as the Pasadena First Baptist Lady Warriors thumped O’Connell 20-2 in a mercy-rule-shortened six innings of work at Galveston’s Lassie League Complex.
The only good news for the Lady Bucs is they’ll have another crack at the Lady Warriors and at winning district when the teams meet again at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Hitchcock High School for a first-place tiebreaker game.
“We’re going to pretend today didn’t happen,” Touchstone said. “We’ve never played them before tomorrow.”
O’Connell immediately put itself behind the proverbial 8-ball, as six errors in the top of the first inning helped spot First Baptist an early 4-0 lead.
First Baptist’s Abigail Gardner lined an opposite-field leadoff triple to start the top of the third, and then the eighth and ninth O’Connell errors of the game saw three more Lady Warriors’ runs score.
Paige Allen drew a bases-loaded walk for a First Baptist run in the top of the fourth. In the top of the fifth, Lady Warrior Isabel Antimo drove in a run on a single, advanced to second base on the throw back into the infield, stole third base and raced home on O’Connell’s 11th and final error of the ballgame.
Fatigue took its toll on the Lady Bucs’ pitching in the top of the sixth, as First Baptist managed to score 10 runs on just one base hit: a two-run single lashed by Kylee McKinney. Six runs scored on bases-loaded walks and another two were forced home on bases-loaded hit batters.
O’Connell mustered just two hits on offense — a two-out, two-run single knocked by Arianna Nino in the bottom of the second that accounted for the Lady Bucs’ scoring and a two-out double clipped down the left-field line by Madyson Wilson.
Two First Baptist pitchers teamed up to throw a gem: starter Allen (three innings, two runs, one hit, two walks, four strikeouts) and reliever Theresa Antimo (three innings, one hit, one walk, four strikeouts).
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews
Sports Editor
