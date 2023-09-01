Clear Springs’ Jarious Williams is unable to make the catch while being defended by Shadow Creek’s Nigel Pringle during the second quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday. Pringle was flagged for pass interference on the play.
Shadow Creek’s Chris Stewart stretches past diving Clear Springs linebacker Joshua Zapata for first down yardage on a fourth down conversion in the red zone during the second quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday.
Shadow Creek’s Sean Carter stretches but is unable to make the grab in the end zone against Clear Spring’s during the third quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
Shadow Creek’s Tylik Burton tiptoes along the sideline while being chased by Clear Springs linebacker Joshua Zapata during the first quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
Shadow Creek’s Maurice Williams, left, breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Clear Springs’ Daz’John Taylor during the first quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Jarious Williams is unable to make the catch while being defended by Shadow Creek’s Nigel Pringle during the second quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday. Pringle was flagged for pass interference on the play.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Xai’Shaun Edwards breaks away from Shadow Creek’s Kyle Peterson for first down yardage during the first quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday.
STUART VILLANUEVA
/The Daily News
Shadow Creek’s Chris Stewart stretches past diving Clear Springs linebacker Joshua Zapata for first down yardage on a fourth down conversion in the red zone during the second quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday.
STUART VILLANUEVA
/The Daily News
Shadow Creek’s Kyle Peterson intercepts a pass intended for Clear Springs’ Jarious Williams during the second quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday.
STUART VILLANUEVA
/The Daily News
Shadow Creek quarterback Jacorey Watson breaks away from Clear Springs’ Cole Johnson during the third quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs head coach Anthony Renfro questions an official during the second quarter against Shadow Creek at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Members of the Clear Springs High School Silverados drill team stand at attention before Chargers home matchup with Shadow Creek at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Shadow Creek’s Sean Carter stretches but is unable to make the grab in the end zone against Clear Spring’s during the third quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Shadow Creek’s Tylik Burton tiptoes along the sideline while being chased by Clear Springs linebacker Joshua Zapata during the first quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
Alvin Shadow Creek employed a stout clock-control offense that kept Clear Springs off the field for much of the game, leading to a 20-7 victory for the Sharks.
With the win, Shadow Creek improves to 2-0, while the Chargers fall to 0-2.
All told, Shadow Creek had the ball for more than 27 minutes Friday night, with almost 15 minutes of possession time coming in the second half, allowing the Sharks to stretch a 10-0 halftime lead into the final 20-7 margin.
The Shadow Creek offense was led by quarterback Jacorey Watson, who threw for 130 yards on 21 of 24 passing with a long completion of just 12 yards. The short passes he threw also kept the ball in the middle of the field, keeping the clock running.
Down 20-0, Clear Springs did make things interesting in the third quarter, when the Chargers put together a 10-play, 80-yard drive that culminated with a 1-yard blast by Xai’Shaun Edwards.
Edwards had a solid evening, racking up 120 yards rushing on 10 touches.
Shadow Creek took the lead in the second quarter and never looked back.
After a scoreless opening quarter for both teams, the Sharks accounted for all of the points heading into the half.
Shadow Creek saw Watson connect with Ashton Jones on a 12-yard scoring strike with 8:44 remaining and then as time expired Aiden Bui booted a 33-yard field goal to give the Sharks a 10-0 lead at the break.
Watson did a lot of damage in the first half, throwing for 84 yards on a perfect 14-for-14 passing.
He also rushed for 18 yards.
Shadow Creek’s final points came courtesy of another 33-yard field goal by Bui and an electrifying 70-yard touchdown run by Chris Stewart.
Join us as we delve into the rich aviation history of Galveston Island. We explore the significance of Galveston's geographic location in national defense and its transformation into a hub for military and commercial aviation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.