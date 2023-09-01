Salahadin Allah rushed for 147 yards and five touchdowns as La Marque evened their record to 1-1 with a 55-19 rout of Houston Wheatley on Friday night at TCISD Stadium.
The explosive senior helped the Coogs break open their 26-19 halftime lead with scoring runs of 25 and 1 yards in the third quarter. Fellow senior Dylan Thomas added a 36-yard touchdown reception in the quarter on a night that saw him catch four passes for 117 yards and two scores.
Leading 48-19 entering the fourth, the Cougars added to their highest point total since 2015 when Kaleb Lynn scored on a 5-yard run with 4:48 on the clock.
Allah rushed for 109 yards and three touchdowns in a first half prolonged by a combined 18 penalties for 160 yards between the teams. His 2-yard score gave La Marque a 20-19 lead with 3:05 left in the half before he tallied a 22-yard scoring run just 70 seconds from intermission.
Wheatley trailed 13-0 following Anthony Miles’ 25-yard scoring pass to Thomas and an Allah 11-yard score but came back with a 63-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Kavion Bogan-Peterson and a 2-yard touchdown run from quarterback Joseph Andrews. The Wildcats took the lead at 19-13 when Andrews found Raynard Norman for a 9-yard score with 7:02 left in the second quarter.
Miles finished the game with 145 passing yards to go along with 52 rushing yards. La Marque amassed 412 yards of offense on the evening.
The Cougars will visit state-ranked Hitchcock on Friday beginning at 7:30 p.m.
