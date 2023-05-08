The Class 5A Track & Field State meet isn’t the first rodeo for Mustangs Alberto Archundia and Brandon Schirck, and their continued success in tossing heavy objects through the air has just as much to do with attentiveness as it does strength.
“They just have great attention to details,” said Friendswood head track coach Bruce Bolden about Archundia and Schirck, both of whom qualified to compete in the shot put at state.
“Since their freshman years, you could see they cared,” Bolden continued. “They took the time to work on the little things: arm placement, foot placement, shoulders up, eyes where they’re supposed to be. All those little things that kids don’t normally pay attention to, these guys pay a lot of attention to.”
With heavy expectations for themselves, the Mustangs pair dominated at regionals, with Schirck winning the regional gold with a throw of 57 feet, 4 inches and Archundia finishing right behind with a second-place regional distance of 57 feet, 1.25 inches.
For both athletes, each competition boils down to the fundamentals.
“Having your feet turn slightly quicker can add a whole bunch of feet to your throw,” Archundia said.
While the two like to compete against each other to a degree, Schirck said they mainly work together at meets to keep each other calm, cool and collected so that they can both perform to their potential.
“If we get too serious, we won’t throw as good as we usually do, so as long as we’re making each other smile and laugh, we usually throw pretty good,” Schirck said.
Both competitors are making return appearances at the state meet. Schirck, a junior, qualified for the second straight year in shot put as a wild card, while Archundia, a senior Texas State commit, makes his third consecutive state visit after two previous trips competing in the discus.
“My goal is to win it, and hopefully break the school record again — that’d be nice,” said Schirck, who earlier took down a 19-year-old Friendswood program record before exceeding his own mark.
And while both Archundia and Schirck are coming into this year’s state meet with higher rankings and higher expectations, they each stressed treating the big stage like any other meet — with a relaxed, fun outlook.
Schirck and Archundia are scheduled to compete in the shot put Friday morning at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin.
“These two guys have been there and done that, so we’re expecting big things from them,” Bolden said. “And, they’re expecting big things from themselves. It’s going to be a big weekend.”
