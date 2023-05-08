Friendswood athletes going to state meet in shot put

Brandon Schirck, left, and Alberto Archundia will both represent the Friendswood Mustangs in shot put at the state meet this week.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

FRIENDSWOOD

The Class 5A Track & Field State meet isn’t the first rodeo for Mustangs Alberto Archundia and Brandon Schirck, and their continued success in tossing heavy objects through the air has just as much to do with attentiveness as it does strength.

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription