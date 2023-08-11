Newcomers found a proving ground, veterans shook off rust and, overall, the preseason action dialed up a few notches as Galveston County high school football teams held their first scrimmages this week.
Defense has been the calling card during Clear Falls’ recent rise to becoming consistent winners (which includes the program’s first-ever district championship last season), but with the 2023 team returning only three starters from that side of the ball, Thursday’s scrimmage against an athletic and well coached Manvel team gave the Knights’ new faces a chance to show they can carry the proverbial torch.
And, the early returns were promising, as the Knights put up a 13-0 shutout in the simulated-game first half of their scrimmage before the teams each were given two 10-play offensive possessions in the second half, during which the Mavericks had their lone visit to the end zone.
Clear Falls’ young defense also forced two turnovers in the scrimmage: interceptions by Kullin Pruitt and Anthony Moreno. Offensively, returning receiver Jordan Woodson and promising tight end Nathan Cox, a move-in from Ohio, burned the Manvel defense for open receiving touchdowns, with incumbent quarterback Landon Vessel at the helm.
“We had a great effort level and good attitudes,” Clear Falls head football coach Zach Head said. “I was definitely pleased with the defense going up against a really good Manvel offense and holding our own in the simulated half — some young guys making some good plays. And then, offensively, I was very pleased across the board, for the most part.
“There are always things we can work on, but, overall, I was very happy,” Head added.
In Clear Springs’ scrimmage Friday at Challenger Columbia Stadium against an always sound Deer Park team, the Chargers shook off a slow start to edge the Deer 20-14 in four quarters of a simulated game.
Even for a perennially winning program like Clear Springs, the adjustment to scrimmage play — and even to playing at a different time of day — can take some time.
“I wanted us to start a little faster than we did, but it’s hot and we’ve been practicing in the morning, so this is our first time playing in the afternoon,” Clear Springs head football coach Anthony Renfro said. “We just want our tempo to be a little better, and that’ll come around. Once we get that fixed, I think everything else will fall into place.”
With Julian Salazar and Kaleb Maryland splitting time at QB for Clear Springs, it was Maryland who came through with all three of the Chargers’ TD passes, first finding Jarius Williams on an athletic grab, then Muizz Tounkara and finally Daz Taylor for the scrimmage-deciding score in the waning seconds of the final period.
For an already seasoned team like Hitchcock, which enters the season state-ranked in Class 3A-I and needing to only replace three total starters, the goal going into its opening scrimmage against Houston Furr on Friday at Barnett Stadium was to see how the experienced players react to potential new wrinkles to the play calling on each side of the ball.
“With certain schemes that we’ve implemented, we want to see how well we can do against a fresh set of guys,” Hitchcock head football coach Craig Smith said, also noting the Bulldogs’ readiness for the first regular season game will be crucial as they open their 2023 schedule on the road against No. 1 state-ranked Class 2A-I squad Refugio.
