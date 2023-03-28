HOUSTON
An unprecedented 2023 season moved into even deeper waters for the Santa Fe boys soccer program, as the Indians mounted a comeback for a thrilling 5-4 win over the Sharpstown Apollos in the teams’ Region III-5A area-round playoff match Tuesday at Butler Stadium.
“It’s a team, and you can see that in the way they play; they never give up on each other,” said Santa Fe head boys soccer coach Josh Kluka, whose team just won the program’s first area championship on the heels of the program’s first-ever playoff win last week.
“They are an incredibly tight-knit group,” Kluka added. “Everything they do is for each other — on the field and off the field. That sense of togetherness translates to the field. It’s kind of fun to watch.”
Trailing by as much as 3-1 in the early stages of the second half, the Indians eventually took a 4-3 lead in the 60th minute on a craftily executed free kick set piece that saw Hayden Dial slide a slick pass to Jairo Hernandez for the go-ahead goal.
Santa Fe then picked up what turned out to be a needed insurance goal in the 72nd minute after Lane Peloquin rebounded a deflected shot on goal and booted it into the back of the net for a 5-3 lead.
Sharpstown kept the match interesting with a furious comeback try of its own that eventually saw Denilson Lino knock in a loose ball with just under two minutes to go for the final 5-4 tally.
In the match’s 10th minute, Sharpstown’s Josue Kouadio was able to get behind the Indians’ defense and put a ball away into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.
Roughly two minutes later, Santa Fe was able to score an equalizer when Dial corralled a loose ball and boomed a shot past the goalkeeper for a 1-1 score.
Sharpstown went back ahead 2-1 in the 24th minute, as Lino found the ball after a corner kick but before the defense could clear it and kicked it into the goal.
Following a foul called against Santa Fe on a Sharpstown player inside the penalty area, Ronald Rivas Reyes put away a penalty kick try in the match’s 51st minute for a 3-1 Apollos advantage.
But the Indians answered right back with a beauty of a goal from Micah Eanes in the 52nd minute to get back within one goal of the Apollos.
Santa Fe then knotted the score at 3-all in the 58th minute after a player was fouled in the penalty area, and Tyler Peloquin knocked in the penalty kick try.
Both teams had other scoring opportunities throughout the contest.
One of Santa Fe’s closest near-misses was in the 21st minute when Tyler Peloquin rocketed a 40-yard free kick on goal, which took a deflection off the keeper right into a close-range shot, but Apollos goalie Eliaquin Guillen had the wherewithal to make a heads-up stop to prevent what could’ve been a go-ahead goal.
Sharpstown nearly pulled ahead 3-1 in the 33rd minute were it not for an impressive diving save made by Indians keeper Caston Kennedy on a close-range shot from Alex Elias Perez.
Santa Fe got another good look in the 43rd minute with a free kick opportunity from 28 yards out. Although the initial kick was blocked by Sharpstown’s wall, the ball eventually made its way for a header attempt on goal that was stopped by Guillen.
The Indians move on to the program’s first-ever regional quarterfinal playoff match, which will come against the winner of a match between Baytown Sterling and Houston Wisdom at a time and place to be determined.
