SANTA FE
Behind a complete-game shutout pitching effort from Traven Morgan and some timely hitting, the Santa Fe Indians split their district opening season series against rival Ball High with a 2-0 win at home Friday afternoon over the Tors.
“This is really big because you don’t get a chance to play them again,” Santa Fe head baseball coach Ronnie Wulf said. “We needed this; it was a big game. And, I think they’re all going to be like that in this district because this district is pretty tough. … It’s going to come down to who executes and makes the plays every week.”
Morgan only gave up three base hits and three walks with six strikeouts in seven innings of work.
“I thought Traven did a great job today on the mound,” Wulf said. “He’s been doing that all through the tournaments and everything. He’s throwing the ball well.”
The Indians struck early by plating a run in the bottom of the first inning, with leadoff hitter Kyeler Thompson getting it started by flaring a double down the right field line.
After a sacrifice bunt laid down by Braden Castle moved Thompson to third base, Nick Jaco legged out an infield knock for the RBI and 1-0 lead.
Santa Fe’s trademark small ball tactics once again paid dividends in the bottom of the fourth for an insurance run, with Jaco sparking the inning with a leadoff single lined up the middle.
A fielding error on a follow-up bunt from Caleb Berrow put runners at first and second, and then a bunt from Lucas Dunn got both Jaco and Berrow into scoring position. That set the stage for Steven De Los Santos, who raked an RBI single to right-center field for the 2-0 lead.
“We hadn’t been executing (the small ball), but that proves to them that when you execute it, it’s going to work sometimes,” Wulf said.
Ball High’s best chance to score in the game came in the top of the third when Jonah Williams led off with a single up the middle, reached second on a sac bunt from Joseph Pena and stole third with one out.
But, Williams was a bit too aggressive on the base paths on a grounder hit by older brother Seth Williams, getting caught in a fielder’s choice run-down to end the scoring threat.
Tors starting pitcher Austen Raines picked up a tough-luck loss on the mound, giving up just four hits and one walk with three strikeouts in five innings.
“This week’s games showed how even we both are — two good teams, two teams that want to be in the playoffs,” said Ball High head baseball coach Russell Ferrell, whose Tors topped Santa Fe at home Tuesday by the same 2-0 score.
Both teams return to action Tuesday. Santa Fe (1-1 in District 18-5A) hosts Friendswood at 7 p.m., and Ball High (1-1) will travel to Manvel at 6 p.m.
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews
Sports Editor
