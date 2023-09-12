When it comes to building trust in each other, the Santa Fe Lady Indians took a significant step in the right direction on their home court Tuesday night.
The Lady Indians started slow but revved up late to come away with a 25-23, 23-25, 18-25, 25-16, 15-13 win over the Ball High Lady Tors in District 18-5A volleyball action.
After falling behind in the match two sets to one, Santa Fe head volleyball coach Jennifer Webb decided to step away from the between-sets team huddle and allow the players to get themselves ready to try to stave off defeat.
Whatever was said in that players-only team meeting worked wonders, as the Lady Indians jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the fourth set — led by three kills from Addi Webb and two kills from Hannah Doerre — and never really looked back en route to forcing the winner-take-all fifth frame.
A tooth-and-nail battle in the fifth set featured 11 ties and nine lead changes before an errant Ball High hit and a Webb kill opened the door for Santa Fe to close out the match. Following a Lady Tors point, a big block from Doerre finally clinched it for the Lady Indians.
“They know when it’s time to get the job done,” Webb said. “I think it definitely builds their confidence. It builds their trust in their teammates.”
Santa Fe overcame a 13-8 Ball High lead in the first set to scrape out a win, and the Lady Indians nearly got through a second set they mostly trailed only to see the Lady Tors even the match at a set apiece with four unanswered points to close it out, highlighted by a kill from Charli Dean and an ace from Chloe Stein.
With Santa Fe leading the third set 11-8, Ball High blitzed with a 7-0 run to swing the momentum of the set fully its way. Helping the Lady Tors take charge during that key run was Dean with a kill, Stein with an ace and Kate Lindamood with a block.
“Minimizing the errors is going to be the key going forward,” Ball High head volleyball coach Michelle Norfolk said. “If anything, this loss tonight — and it going as close as it could possibly go — is going to make them hungry to fight back and make their mark on these other games and play the way that they should play.”
Leading the Lady Indians were Doerre (13 kills, nine digs, three aces), Webb (12 kills), Kyndal Burnam (11 kills), Morgan Walton (seven kills, 30 assists, eight digs, four aces), Hailey Collins (18 assists, two aces), Keke Davidson (11 digs, two aces) and Kayla Gonzalez (four blocks).
Top performers for the Lady Tors were Dean (12 kills), Lindamood (eight kills, four blocks), Braelynn Andrisek (eight kills, three blocks), Stein (23 assists) and Maria Flores (31 digs).
Both teams are back in action at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Santa Fe (2-0 in district) travels to Angleton (0-1), while Ball High (0-2) hosts Texas City.
