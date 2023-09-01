There are times when how a team wins is almost more important than the triumph itself.
Santa Fe had one of those moments Friday night.
Trailing Vidor 24-14 midway into the third period, the Indians turned three defensive turnovers into 13 points and a 27-24 victory at Joe Raitano Field.
Joseph Floyd scored the game-clinching touchdown with 9:38 left in the game — his fourth score of the back-and-forth contest.
“I told the kids at halftime … we were down and as great as we think last year was going 6-4 after going 0-10 the year before, we’ve never had to come back in the second half,” said Blake Ryder, Santa Fe’s second-year head coach. “We’re just trying to build that foundation.
“To see these kids fight and stay in it, even being down at halftime … we say ‘Believe’ is our motto, and that’s what they kept doing.”
While the Pirates’ disciplined misdirection run game tormented the Indians to the tune of 317 yards, Santa Fe had its own backfield grinder in Floyd, a senior who rushed for 129 yards on 26 carries, including scoring runs of 2, 56, 3 and 2 yards.
“It was a nail-biter,” Floyd said. “Our offense in the first half got off a little slow, but we started picking things up and how their defense was slating, so we started running plays to build open space for our running backs.
“And our defense, they balled out in the second half. We haven’t come back from adversity, we haven’t come back from being down. Today we worked as a team. It’s a very big step for all of us.”
Floyd’s 56-yard TD dash tied the game at 14 with 8:16 to go in the second quarter, but Vidor took a 17-14 lead on Rui Correia’s 32-yard field goal 5 seconds before the half.
Dane Villadsen’s tackle-breaking 66-yard run midway into the third stanza fueled a 24-14 Vidor lead before the Indians dug in.
A 39-yard flea-flicker pass from quarterback Kase Albrecht to Wyatt Moore set up a 2-yard Floyd score, and later, Blake Elkins’ fumble recovery and Randolph Hardy’s 45-yard punt the Pirate 1 positioned the Indians for Floyd’s fourth TD and a lead.
In the fourth quarter, interceptions by Drew Marshall and Cash McGee ended the Pirates’ last two possessions.
“It was huge,” said Ryder, whose team improved to 2-0 heading into next Friday’s road game against Pasadena Sam Rayburn. “They can see it that they can come from behind and continue to make plays when their backs are up against the wall.
“It’s huge for this program, it’s huge for this community.”
