Trailing in the best-of-three series and trailing in Friday’s potential elimination game, the Santa Fe Lady Indians battled back to fight another day with a 4-2 win in their Region III-5A quarterfinal matchup with the Richmond Foster Lady Falcons at Humble High School.
“I’m proud of the effort; they fought back and battled through it,” said Santa Fe head softball coach Andrew Whittington, whose squad plays a do-or-die third game of the series 2 p.m. Saturday back at Humble. “Now, tomorrow, we can go into it with some confidence.
“Pitching and defense have always been good for us, so I said at the beginning of this series, if we hit the ball, we’re going to win,” Whittington added. “If we can find a way to execute some hits and get some runs going, we can put them away. Once we get a lead, we’re good with a lead. … Whoever comes out tomorrow ready to hit has the best chance to advance.”
Mickayla Tosch, who hit the game-deciding RBI single in Foster’s 1-0 win Thursday, blooped a two-out, two-run single to shallow center field to give the Lady Falcons a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning.
But, the Lady Indians answered right back in the top of the fourth, as Sidne Peters and Brooklyn Spencer started the frame with back-to-back singles, and then courtesy runner Shelby Fraser scored on an error.
Mea Slayton then came through with the go-ahead knock, lofting a two-run double over the left fielder’s head to put Santa Fe in front 3-2.
“We went down 2-0 on a check-swing hit, and we could’ve just folded right there, but they just kept fighting,” Whittington said.
Santa Fe’s ace pitcher Peters gave herself an insurance run in the top of the fifth by driving in Makenna Mitchell (leadoff walk) with a one-out RBI single lined to left, and was lights-out in the circle once the Lady Indians claimed their first lead of the series — holding Foster to just an infield single and recording 10 of her 12 total strikeouts in her final four innings pitched.
“Once we got that lead, you could tell she relaxed and got loose out there,” Whittington said about Peters, who also finished 2-for-3 at the plate. “It was a different mentality. Once we got that lead, she wasn’t going to let it go. I’m so proud of her effort tonight; she completely dominated this game, and it showed.”
