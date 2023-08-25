MISSOURI CITY
In his second season as head coach of the Santa Fe Indians, coach Blake Ryder knows his team’s identity: toughness, speed and physical football.
That identity bled through nearly every drive for Santa Fe in its first non-district game against Fort Bend Kempner at Hall Stadium. The Indians defeated Kempner 50-20 through a combination of senior-led experience, fresh underclassmen on varsity and several bursts of aggressive energy.
Wasting no time, the Indians (1-0) took the ball and ran for a 19-yard touchdown by returning senior running back Joseph Floyd followed by a surprising toss from wide receiver Cash McGee to Floyd for an extra two points.
Less than seven plays later, Santa Fe scored a gain with a 74-yard pass from senior quarterback Kase Albrect to senior wide receiver Ryan Wainscott to go up 15-0 on Kempner.
With 10 out of 11 returning players on offense, Ryder said that his players’ experience and know-how helped set the pace of the game and showed how capable the team will be going forward. With sophomores making up the defense, he said they caught up with the game speed by the second half after a slow start.
“Our seniors led, and our sophomores grew tonight,” Ryder said. “We played great as a team; I’m proud of our effort.”
The Cougars attempted to make long plays, but were hindered by fumbles, slippery catches and penalties throughout the game. Additionally, junior starting quarterback Grayson Green left the game after a hard hit out-of-bounds in the second quarter following their first touchdown by senior running back Giovanny Blanco.
The Cougars subbed in senior Javon Goss, a returning starter from last season, at quarterback. Goss made the first of several successful passes to junior wide receiver Luke Maxson for a 47-yard touchdown.
Before the half, Santa Fe scored twice more on a 1-yard run by sophomore Blake Mancuso and a 20-yard pass from Albrect to senior wide receiver Wyatt Moore. Going into halftime, the Indians held a comfortable lead at 29-14.
But the Cougars, who went 1-9 last season, had no intentions of bowing out after a tough first half. Kempner maintained possession for the first three-and-a-half minutes of the third quarter, with Goss running 8 yards for third touchdown.
Santa Fe tried to answer with a touchdown of their own, but a fumble in the end zone turned the ball over. Kempner maintained possession for most of the quarter to no avail. Most of their solid players were foiled by holding penalties with lost yards.
When the ball was in their hands, the Indians quickly tried to make up for lost time and mistakes. Floyd ran 68 yards for a touchdown that pushed Santa Fe back to a 15-point lead.
If the team was tired, the players didn’t show it. Ryder said they prepared well in what has been a summer of extreme heat.
“(It’s about) not letting the heat get the best of us. We had a good summer with kids showing up every day,” Ryder said. “We give them water breaks during practice, but we teach toughness and don’t let anything get in the way. It showed tonight that we pushed through and fought through fatigue.”
Santa Fe sealed the deal three minutes into the fourth quarter with a 38-yard punt return by senior wide receiver Corban Whittington, driving the score to 43-20 over the Cougars. But just to be safe, the Indians scored an unanswered final touchdown on a 36-yard run by Mancuso.
“As a team, you have to have your identity and our identity is playing physical football. Playing with a lot of heart, playing with a lot of effort,” Ryder said. “We may not be the most athletic team on the field, but as long as we can stick to our identity and what we’re good at, we’ll be fine.”
Santa Fe will face Vidor (0-1) next week. This week, the Pirates lost 35-14 to Silsbee.
