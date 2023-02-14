HOUSTON
HOUSTON
Santa Fe learned a tough lesson about postseason basketball, but it was an adventure worth its weight in gold.
The Lady Indians, making their first girls’ basketball playoff appearance since 2006, were simply overmatched by a talented Barbers Hill squad in an 82-32 Region III-5A bi-district loss Tuesday night at Clear Lake High School.
In the final moments of the contest at Krueger Field House, Rodrick Johnson, Santa Fe’s first-year head coach, turned to his bench and calmly talked about the “great experience” of it all in 2022-23.
“You know, 17 years is a long time, and these girls worked hard to be here,” Johnson said after his club finished at 16-11. “I told them they could learn from this. The bar has been set, and we want to continue to be a playoff team.”
The Lady Indians, though, ran into a steamroller in the Lady Eagles, who won their 23rd straight game.
Leading by a modest 14-8 score after one period, Barbers Hill hit Santa Fe in the face like a dodgeball in P.E. class with a stunning 27-0 run to open the second quarter for a commanding 41-8 advantage.
The quick-handed Lady Eagles, now 31-5, buried 6 of 8 from the 3-point line, forced eight Santa Fe turnovers and held the Lady Indians without a field goal for the eight-minute period.
In all, Santa Fe made 26 turnovers while shooting 11 of 45 from the floor.
Dalanna Carter dominated the quarter with 14 of her game-high 35 points and four of her eight steals for Barbers Hill, while Jo Trevino added 21 points, including a stretch in the first half where she swished five consecutive 3-point attempts.
Santa Fe showed life early in the third period with a 16-9 run fueled by four 3s, but it was too little, too late. Kamryn Cruz and Casey Blackwell, the two Lady Indians seniors on the squad, led the way with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
“That’s a good, good basketball team, and we know we could have played better,” Johnson said. “Our two seniors, they put this team on their backs and led the way. I look over there and see a senior crying. That’s how hard they worked this year.”
