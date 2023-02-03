Santa Fe was not necessarily looking for the final shot, just the best shot.
The Indians got what they wanted.
Ty Clark’s layup with seven seconds left proved to be the game-winner as Santa Fe survived two last-second shots by Friendswood for a wild 55-53 victory on Friday night.
“We got the shot we wanted,” said Jacob Hon, Santa Fe’s head coach. “We knew if a trap was coming, get to the high post and luckily we caught it and got the layup.”
Holding the ball over the last two minutes, the Indians began their late push for a bucket with the ball landing in the hands of Kenny Torres, who turned and found Clark open underneath.
The Mustangs got two chances in final moments as Dyllan Baker missed a close-in jumper and Luke Ballard’s followup tip bounced off the rim as time expired.
With the win, Santa Fe improved to 5-5 in the hotly-contested District 18-5A playoff chase. The Indians currently hold the fourth slot with two games left to play while the Mustangs, who have three remaining contests, dropped to 4-5 and are still in the hunt.
The margin for error over the next two weeks is razor thin for both clubs.
“I’m going to tell the kids … enjoy it, celebrate it, but it’s back to business on Monday and get ready for Texas City,’’ said Hon, whose team is off Tuesday before heading to meet the Stings on Friday.
Friendswood, meanwhile, faces a huge Tuesday home date with Texas City before traveling to meet Manvel on Friday.
“We just couldn’t finish some things down the stretch and couldn’t get stops down the stretch,” said Caleb Marburger, the Mustangs’ head coach. “It was going to go one way or another, we just didn’t come out on top tonight.”
Friendswood managed a 29-27 lead early in the second half before Santa Fe rode a 9-0 burst for a 36-29 lead — the largest advantage of the game — with 3:11 left in the third period.
Baker later scored nine points in a 90-second stretch as the Mustangs tied the game at 38 to end the quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Santa Fe hit 7 of 8 field goals to help offset an eight-point effort by Adam Buffington. Baker finished with a game-high 24 points, Buffington added 12 and Simon Roach 10.
Nick Jaco’s 22 points, including 13 in the second half, led Santa Fe, which also got 18 points from Ivan Lloyd as the Mustangs connected on 14 of 19 second-half field goal tries.
