The fun and games are over for Santa Fe. Now it’s time to get down to some real business.
Moments after the Indians posted a whopping 71-0 victory over Pasadena Sam Rayburn at Joe Raitano Field on Friday night, head coach Blake Ryder made that point abundantly clear.
“I told the kids that 3-and-0 has been done,” Ryder said. “Our eyes are on Dayton right now, and they’re a good football team and stand in the way of us getting in the playoffs, somewhere we’ve worked all offseason and summer to get to.”
The 71 points is the most scored by a Santa Fe squad since a 63-13 win over Houston St. Thomas Catholic in 2009
With a bye week off to gear up, Santa Fe will return to the field on Sept. 22 to take on Dayton in a home game at Joe Raitano Field, the first step in a grueling District 9-5A-II trek.
“All that’s going to be on our mind starting Monday until we play is going to be the Dayton Broncos,” said Ryder, whose 2022 club dropped a 51-27 decision at Dayton.
Not wanting to get too far ahead of themselves, the Indians will take a weekend to revel in an overwhelming victory over a near-defenseless Texans squad which was overmatched from the start.
Santa Fe piled up 589 offensive yards, including a marauding 434 on the ground, led by Joseph Floyd’s 154 yards — all in the first half. The senior scored on runs of 10, 46, 17 and 34 yards.
Corban Whittington added 83 rushing yards, including TD dashes of 49 and 31 yards, while Kase Albrecht, Ryan Wainscott and Tucker Paschetag added scoring runs.
Albrecht also connected with Wyatt Moore on an 82-yard catch-and-run wideout screen pass, while Micah Eanes drilled 9 of 10 point-after kick attempts.
Even the Santa Fe backup defense got in on the party with a fourth-quarter safety after a bad Sam Rayburn punt snap. For the game, the Indians held the Texans to a minus-20 yards on the ground and allowed just 73 passing yards to quarterback H’rei Jones, a sophomore.
Over the next two weeks, Ryder says his squad needs to dial in tighter across the board in order to compete in a tough district, which features 5A-II state runner-up Port Neches-Groves.
“We’ve got to continue to get better in all three phases of the game,” Ryder said. “Even though we were winning, sometimes the offense was playing well and the defense wasn’t, or vice versa. Tonight, all three phases played well.
“But we can’t be satisfied, we have to keep improving and that’s what bye weeks are for,” Ryder added. “To keep getting in condition, keep getting in better shape.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.