The end result was an elimination from the Region III-5A girls' soccer tournament as the Lady Indians struggled to generate late offense and dropped a 3-1 decision to Barbers Hill on Thursday night at La Porte High School’s Bulldog Stadium.
“It was tough. They’re a good team. They knew how to possess the ball to take the wind out of our sails a little bit,” said Dan Graumann, Santa Fe’s head coach. “They are a hard-fighting, physical team that knows how to possess the ball. They definitely made it difficult on us.”
The two squads traded scoring throughout the first half, with the aggressive Lady Eagles coming out hot right away as Meghan Saladino steered in a goal on a feed from Madison McBride for a 1-0 edge in the fifth minute.
Barbers Hill, now 16-4, made it 2-0 in the 17th minute as McBride came through with a short-range shot surrounded by Lady Indians defenders.
Santa Fe, though, wouldn’t go quietly.
On an unsuspecting possession, Scarlett Barnett lofted a soft, high kick toward the Barbers Hill goal from 25 yards out, but Lady Eagles keeper Trinity Atkinson misplayed a catch attempt, and then let the ball bound past her to make it 2-1 at the 22nd-minute mark.
Before the end of the first half, Ariana Briones, Evelin Amaya and Emily Hernandez each had premium chances as Santa Fe found a burst. The Lady Indians then dodged trouble in the final seconds as a would-be Barbers Hill goal was waved off for offsides.
But in the second half, the Lady Eagles controlled most of the tempo as Santa Fe could not seize an edge.
“Sometimes things go your way, sometimes they don’t,” Graumann said. “We created some opportunities, but unfortunately we weren’t able to convert on them. And they did a good job on converting on their opportunities.”
A Santa Fe roster loaded with underclassmen graduates just four seniors — Kiana Chastain, London Delgado, Alisson Coupous and Jadyn Rodriguez.
