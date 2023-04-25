SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Indians officially locked up their 13th straight trip to the postseason, and they did it in true Santa Fe baseball style — strong pitching and defense mixed in with some heads-up base running and timely hitting.
“We just did what we had to do,” said Santa Fe head baseball coach Ronnie Wulf, whose Indians club clipped Angleton 2-1 at home Tuesday night to improve to 7-4 in District 18-5A. “It’s a big win because now we can go into Friday, and we can throw guys who maybe haven’t had a lot of innings during district.”
On senior night, one of the Indians’ nine soon-to-be graduates, Brice Smith, led the way for his team. Smith not only tossed a complete-game gem for the win on the mound, but he also drove in both of Santa Fe’s runs on a bang-bang play.
With Angleton ahead 1-0 after Reagan James’ RBI single in the top of the third inning, the Indians countered by scoring both their runs in the bottom of the third.
Caleb Berrow led off the frame with a single, and then Santa Fe put together a two-out rally, starting when Kyeler Thompson got hit by a pitch to extend the inning. After that, Thompson’s speed on the base paths proved to be an X-factor, first by beating a fielder’s choice throw to second base to load the bases with two outs.
Next was Smith’s turn in the batter’s box, and on a full count he beat out a slow grounder for an infield single, which saw Berrow plate the tying run and Thompson race home from second for the go-ahead score.
“I just saw the ball hit on the ground with a chance to beat it out and score,” Smith said. “It felt great to be driving in some runs for the team.”
With the stakes fairly high, Smith said he shook off some nerves both early in the game and in the final inning to finish with a winning pitching line of seven innings, five hits, one unearned run, two walks and four strikeouts.
“I was feeling great — just pounding the zone and trusting in my defense, letting them work to the best of their abilities,” Smith said.
The teams wrap up their series and the regular season at 7 p.m. Friday at Angleton.
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews
Sports Editor
