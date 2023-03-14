FRIENDSWOOD
The No. 3 state-ranked Santa Fe Lady Indians rallied from down three runs to come through with a pivotal District 18-5A road win Tuesday night, edging the Friendswood Lady Mustangs 4-3.
“They stayed locked in, they stay focused,” Santa Fe head softball coach Andrew Whittington said. “What I’m proud of the most is they didn’t stay down.”
Tied 3-3 in the top of the seventh inning, Makenna Mitchell got things started for the Lady Indians by drawing a one-out walk. Following a groundout and an intentional walk issued to Sidne Peters, Brooklyn Spencer came through in the clutch with a two-out RBI single clipped into right field for the go-ahead run.
“We had two outs, and I knew I needed to do it; we needed a run there,” Spencer said. “I didn’t let the pressure get to me.”
Peters (seven innings, one hit, five walks, 12 strikeouts) had a solid outing starting in the circle for Santa Fe, retiring the final eight Friendswood batters in order en route to the victory.
The Lady Mustangs got on the scoreboard early, with Charleigh Esparza crushing a two-out solo home run to the left in the bottom of the first for a 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, with runners on the corners and two outs, a bunt dropped down by Chloe Aldrich was mis-fielded, which allowed Nevaeh Cason (leadoff walk) and Lanie Schaefer (two-out walk) to score for a 3-0 advantage.
“We can compete with anyone,” Friendswood head softball coach Christa Williams-Yates said. “It’s just a part of being young, and it’s something we’ll continue to get better with.”
The Lady Indians answered right back at the top of the fifth. After consecutive one-out singles from Mikayla Nations and Mitchell, Nations scored on an RBI grounder from Mikayla Pruitt, and then came the major momentum shift as Peters clobbered a two-run home run to left-center to even the score at 3-all.
“Big-time players make big plays, and that’s what she did,” Whittington said about Peters’ home run.
Friendswood (2-1 in District 18-5A) returns to action at 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday at Texas City (2-2), while Santa Fe (4-0) will be off until 6:30 p.m. March 24 for a home game against Texas City.
“It’s going to bring everything together; this was a huge, huge win for us,” Spencer said.
