SANTA FE
Whether it’s team titles or, in this case, an individual accolade, legendary UCLA men’s basketball coach John Wooden may have said it best.
SANTA FE
Whether it’s team titles or, in this case, an individual accolade, legendary UCLA men’s basketball coach John Wooden may have said it best.
“Winning takes talent, to repeat takes character.”
Santa Fe Lady Indians senior pitcher Sidne Peters continued to display the talent that won her the honor in 2022, and in 2023 had the character to remain the standard-bearer in the talent-rich waters of Galveston County as this season’s all-county softball player of the year.
Like a season ago, Peters finished with 23 wins in the circle, and while — surprisingly enough — the minuscule 1.12 ERA she posted in the 2023 campaign was actually slightly higher than her mark in 2022, Peters blew away her previous season’s strikeout total this year with a whopping 356 Ks in 194.1 innings pitched.
Peters also finished the 2023 season with 25 complete games, eight shutouts and two no-hitters to highlight her pitching. And, if her efforts in the circle weren’t already enough, Peters also was once again a menace to opposing pitchers this season as an intimidating figure and persistent threat in the batter’s box.
Peters’ batting average was a healthy .383, even when often being pitched around, as evidenced by a .442 on-base percentage. Peters also recorded a .652 slugging percentage and drove in 27 runs, and 18 of her 44 total base hits went for extra bases — 11 doubles, six home runs and one triple.
The Lady Indians scrapped their way to a runner-up finish in the hyper-competitive District 18-5A, where Peters earned all-district first-team honors.
However, it was Santa Fe, a top-10 Class 5A state-ranked team throughout the year, that had the deepest playoff run out of any squad in the district, reaching the final four in Region III-5A — one of the deepest regions in any division and any sport on the 2022-23 UIL sports landscape.
While not completely dominant on paper, Peters had, perhaps, her finest performance of her 2023 season in a Game 3 do-or-die regional quarterfinal playoff contest in which she pitched all 11 innings of the marathon extra-innings game with 17 strikeouts in a 4-3 win against a strong Richmond Foster team.
With her Lady Indians high school career closed, Peters’ next softball chapter is set to take place on the collegiate level as a signee with the perennial NCAA Division I softball powerhouse Washington Huskies.
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.