Dawson’s Sa’Mya Jones steals second base ahead of the throw to Clear Springs’ Jalise Martinez during the fifth inning of the first game of a bi-district playoff series at Dawson High School in Pearland on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
Clear Springs’ Emily Strever makes a throw to second base as Dawson’s Emily Mullen rounds the bases during the first inning of the first game of a bi-district playoff series at Dawson High School in Pearland on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Mullen reached second base safely.
Clear Springs pitcher Anna Soles high fives head coach Jennifer Knight after the top of the third inning of a bi-district playoff series against Dawson at Dawson High School in Pearland on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
Dawson’s Emily Mullen reaches second base safely against Clear Springs’ Jalise Martinez during the first inning of the first game of a bi-district playoff series at Dawson High School in Pearland on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
Dawson’s Sa’Mya Jones steals second base ahead of the throw to Clear Springs’ Jalise Martinez during the fifth inning of the first game of a bi-district playoff series at Dawson High School in Pearland on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Emily Strever makes a throw to second base as Dawson’s Emily Mullen rounds the bases during the first inning of the first game of a bi-district playoff series at Dawson High School in Pearland on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Mullen reached second base safely.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs pitcher Anna Soles high fives head coach Jennifer Knight after the top of the third inning of a bi-district playoff series against Dawson at Dawson High School in Pearland on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Dawson’s Emily Mullen reaches second base safely against Clear Springs’ Jalise Martinez during the first inning of the first game of a bi-district playoff series at Dawson High School in Pearland on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
There’s an old sports adage that goes: it’s not how a team starts, it’s how they finish.
The Clear Springs Chargers softball squad will have to hope that sentiment carries over into their next game, or their 2023 campaign will be finished.
Although the two teams were fairly even the rest of the way, the Chargers got put in an early 5-0 hole at Pearland Dawson’s home field, “the Snake Farm,” and couldn’t slither their way out in a 6-2 decision for the Lady Eagles in Game 1 of the teams' best-of-three Region III-6A bi-district playoff series on Wednesday night.
“Dawson is a very good team, and we knew they were going to hit the ball well, and for a lot of our kids, it’s their first time to be on this stage with this atmosphere, and I think we were nervous and it showed,” said Clear Springs head softball coach Jennifer Knight, whose Chargers look to even the series and avoid elimination 6 p.m. Thursday on their home field. “I think tomorrow night will be a different game.”
Caroline Roth, one of a trio of talented freshmen starters for the Lady Eagles, got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning by raking a one-out RBI double to center field to plate Evey Dieudonne, who led off with a walk.
After Roth later in in the frame scored on an error, freshman Jenna Thedford whacked a two-run triple to deep right field for a 4-0 lead. Dawson starting pitcher Gigi Solis then capped off the scoring by lining an RBI single to left.
A pitching change for Clear Springs to senior Anna Soles helped get the game under control, as she threw the final five innings with three hits, one run, three walks and five strikeouts.
“Anna is a leader and she has been a leader all year long, and I’d trust the ball in her hands any day of the week," Knight said.
But, the Chargers’ bats remained quiet until the top of the sixth when Erianna Garcia smacked a two-run single through the right side of the infield, scoring Emma King and Alana Strever, who hit consecutive one-out singles earlier in the inning.
Dawson’s final run came in the preceding frame, as an RBI single from Roth made it a 6-0 game in the bottom of the fifth.
Solis (seven innings, six hits, two runs, one walk, four strikeouts) got the win in the circle for Dawson.
Roth (2-for-4, two RBIs, one run, double) and Lady Eagles freshman Carissa Anaya (2-for-3, one run) had multi-hit games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.