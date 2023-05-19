For the second night running, Barbers Hill took advantage of what it was given and used it to defeat Friendswood 12-3 at Kethan Field in Deer Park.
The victory gives the Eagles a sweep of the Region III-5A quarterfinal series.
Barbers Hill was relentless in its hitting attack, ending with 12 hits. The Eagles had baserunners in every inning.
Starting pitcher Briley Van supported the Barbers Hill cause by retiring the first 10 Mustangs he faced. Van did not allow a hit until the fifth.
As was the case in Thursday's opening contest, runs came in bunches for the Eagles. They scored four in the second and added five more in the fifth to take a 10-0 lead into the bottom half of the inning.
Friendswood refused to be put away by the run rule. The Mustangs stayed alive with a run in the fifth and added two more in the sixth.
Barbers Hill added a pair of scores using two hits and two walks in the seventh.
Lane Vegas broke up Van's no-hit bid with a one-out single to left. Following a walk to Blake Encarnacion, Peyton Adams kept Friendswood alive with a two-out single.
Van retired the first two Mustang batters in the sixth before Colin Goolsby and Kyle Lockhart kept the inning going with hits. Lockhart's hit rolled all the way to the wall to bring both runs home.
Vegas followed with his second hit in as many innings to chase Van from the mound.
Friendswood got two out hits from Pearcy and Boots Landry in the seventh before reliever Brady Thompson could secure the game's final out.
Senior catcher Gage Kimble swung the hottest bat for Barbers Hill with two hits and five runs batted in. Teammate Carson Garrett added a pair of hits that drove in three runs
A trio of Friendswood pitchers struggled with control, combining for nine walks. Five of those free passes came into score.
Wild pitches and four stolen bases aided the Eagles' cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.