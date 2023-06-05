Baseball players leave the field before the Greater Houston Baseball Coaches Association All Star Game is canceled because of rain at Constellation Field on Monday in Sugar Land. The game is rescheduled for Tuesday at 2 pm.
Baseball players leave the field before the Greater Houston Baseball Coaches Association All Star Game is canceled because of rain at Constellation Field on Monday in Sugar Land. The game is rescheduled for Tuesday at 2 pm.
Thomas B. Shea/ For The Daily News
Galveston County baseball players who made it to the Greater Houston Baseball Coaches Association’s Class 6A and Class 5A-and-below all-star games will have to wait a little longer to show off their skills among Houston’s best.
Monday’s all-star games for area high school seniors were postponed to Tuesday because of inclement weather. The Class 5A-and-below All-Star Game will now be played at 2 p.m. Tuesday, with the Class 6A All-Star Game following at approximately 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Futures Game, which features top non-senior players, is set to go on as previously scheduled at 7 p.m.
On the 5A-and-below South Team roster representing Galveston County are Seth Williams of Ball High, Kyeler Thompson of Santa Fe, and Boots Landry and Easton Tumis of Friendswood. Friendswood’s coaching staff is also slated to coach the South Team.
Clear Springs’ Dax Massengale is set to appear in the 6A game.
In the Futures Game, players from Galveston County on the roster are Jonah Williams of Ball High, Noah Paulson of Clear Falls and Tyler Ryden of Clear Springs.
The games are being hosted by Constellation Field — home of the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys — in Sugar Land.
