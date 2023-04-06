HOUSTON
Clear Springs and Clear Lake will have more than three days to wait before they can resume their weather-hampered baseball game.
HOUSTON
Clear Springs and Clear Lake will have more than three days to wait before they can resume their weather-hampered baseball game.
They might need the rest.
In the first two hours of Thursday’s District 24-6A contest, the two teams combined for 22 runs, 18 hits and six errors. And that was just was just 3.2 innings of play.
The two rivals will try to finish at 5 p.m. Monday at Clear Lake.
After Clear Springs grabbed a tight 6-5 victory earlier in the week, the second game of the week’s series started as lopsided as possible, as the Chargers bolted to a 13-0 lead after three innings.
Dax Massengale and Andrew Fonte stroked RBI singles in the first inning for a fast 2-0 start before Clear Springs batted around the next two frames, putting up five runs in the second and six more in the third.
In the second, Mason Garza and Ryan Hernandez logged consecutive run-scoring singles to chase Clear Lake starter, Lance Kenney. Later in the inning, Tyler Ryden reached on a fielder’s choice, which ended up plating two more runs.
Zach Moss then sparked a six-run third with a two-run single, an inning in which Clear Springs took advantage of three walks, an error, a passed ball and a wild pitch.
Trailing 13-0, Clear Lake tightened its belt and decided to join in the offensive fun — an eight-run inning with all the scoring coming with two outs.
The Falcons collected a two-run single from Christian Rivera, along with RBI hits from Zachary Tuxhorn, Nolan Klinger and Jakob Guerra in the outburst. Ethan Glaze and Samuel Moreno added RBIs by drawing walks off AJ Ryan, the Chargers’ starter.
In the top of the fourth, Massengale led off with a double and later scored on an error. With lightning in the area, officials halted the game and then postponed it 30 minutes later as the inclement weather persisted.
The two squads will return Monday to resume with two outs in the top of the fourth and Clear Springs leading 14-8. The Chargers entered the contest 4-3 in 24-6A, while the Falcons stand at 2-3.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.