It’s a new year and a new focus for Galveston County’s high school basketball teams, as now the tournaments are, by and large, now off the agenda and full focus will be paid to district games.
While it’s still early in district play for local teams, there are some big-time games on the schedule this week. Here’s a breakdown of a few of them.
BALL HIGH’S RIVALRY WEEK
Fresh off a confidence building tournament win last week in Baytown, the Ball High Tors look to hit the reset button on District 18-5A play following a disappointing opener against Galveston County rival Friendswood, and on the Tors’ plate this week are two more county rivals also trying to claw their way to the postseason.
First up this week for the Tors and slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ball High is a matchup against a Santa Fe Indians team that has as much promise as any team in recent memory to snap a playoff drought that dates all the way back to 1996. Led by top scorer Nick Jaco, the Indians picked up a big win over La Porte in their district opener, and will try to keep their momentum headed in the right direction against a seemingly recharged Tors bunch.
With tip-off set for 7 p.m. Friday, Ball High will later this week face an even bigger rival, as the Tors make the short road trip to Texas City to take on a Stings team riding high after opening district with a last-second win over 18-5A favorite Manvel. For those who can’t make it in person, the game will be broadcast by victorysportsnet.com.
CLEAR-ING UP THE WATERS
In the District 24-6A opener between Clear Falls and Dickinson, the Knights rallied for an instant-classic comeback victory, over the Gators, and the game seemingly put the entire district on notice that those would be the top teams to beat in 24-6A play.
But, there is still uncertainty abound when it comes to the entire district hierarchy. Following an opening bye, the Clear Creek Wildcats dive into district play with both feet against a pair of teams that’ll also be fighting for a playoff spot — most notably with a 7 p.m. Friday matchup at home against Clear Springs, which won its district opener in a rout at Brazoswood.
Also on the local boys basketball schedule this week are:
• Tuesday: Brazoswood at Dickinson, 7 p.m.; Clear Lake at Clear Springs, 7 p.m.; Clear Creek at Clear Brook, 7 p.m.; Texas City at La Porte, 7 p.m.; Friendswood at Angleton, 7 p.m.; La Marque at Iowa Colony, 6:30 p.m.; Hitchcock at Houston Harmony, 5 p.m. (bye: Clear Falls)
• Friday: Dickinson at Clear Lake, 7 p.m.; Clear Falls at Brazoswood, 7 p.m.; Angleton at Santa Fe, 7 p.m.; West Columbia at La Marque, 6:30 p.m.; Van Vleck at Hitchcock, 7:30 p.m.; O’Connell at Bryan St. Joseph, 6 p.m. (bye: Friendswood)
REACHING FOR THE TOP
Two of the three teams that remain unbeaten in the District 24-6A girls basketball standings will see whose “0” will go when the Clear Creek Wildcats (2-0 in district) host the Clear Brook Wolverines (3-0) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
A young, talented Clear Brook team was a preseason favorite to win repeat as 24-6A champions, but a rock-solid, defensive-minded Clear Creek team will look to break the Wolverines’ 15-game district winning streak, and in doing so, assert itself as the team to beat in district, which could set the stage for a key game next week for the Wildcats against the third still undefeated team, Dickinson (2-0).
Also on the local girls basketball schedule this week are:
• Tuesday: Clear Springs at Clear Lake, 7 p.m.; Dickinson at Brazoswood, 7 p.m.; Angleton at Friendswood, 7 p.m.; Ball High at Santa Fe, 7 p.m.; La Porte at Texas City, 2 p.m.; Iowa Colony at La Marque, 6:30 p.m. (byes: Clear Falls, Hitchcock)
• Friday: Clear Creek at Clear Springs, 7 p.m.; Brazoswood at Clear Falls, 7 p.m.; Clear Lake at Dickinson, 7 p.m.; Santa Fe at Angleton, 7 p.m.; Texas City at Ball High, 7 p.m.; La Marque at West Columbia, 6:30 p.m.; Van Vleck at Hitchcock, 6 p.m.; O’Connell at Bryan St. Joseph, 4:30 p.m. (bye: Friendswood)
