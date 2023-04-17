It’s hard to believe it, but the UIL softball regular season is coming to a close this week for local teams, and the playoffs — for the fortunate few to qualify — are just around the corner.
Here’s a look at where Galveston County teams stand heading into the final week before the postseason gets underway.
DISTRICT 24-6A
While no team has completely dominated the district standings, we do know the 24-6A champion entering the playoffs will be the No. 8 state-ranked Brazoswood Lady Buccaneers (10-1 in district), who have a two-game lead with only one game left to play.
After Brazoswood is where the playoff race remains interesting going into the final regular-season week. Yes, we know the other playoff teams — Dickinson (7-3), Clear Springs (7-4) and Clear Brook (6-4) — already, but the order they’ll finish is still up in the air.
Clear Springs ends its regular season Tuesday at Clear Brook. The Chargers could parlay a win into formally clinching third place in 24-6A and possibly overtake Dickinson for second place, depending on how the Lady Gators fare this week. A loss could see the Chargers drop all the way to fourth place, potentially.
Dickinson has a challenging but winnable game Tuesday at Clear Creek (3-7) before its season finale at home against Clear Brook. The Lady Gators just need to win out to lock up the runner-up spot. Should they finish tied for second with either Clear Springs or Clear Brook, the sides will have to agree on a tiebreaker, as the Lady Gators, in that scenario, would’ve split their season series with either the Chargers or Wolverines.
Over in District 23-6A, with which the local teams will be paired in the first round of the playoffs, No. 7 state-ranked Pearland is the likely district champion, and Friday will see Pearland Dawson host Alvin to decide second and third place, with Alvin having won the first matchup 7-1. Rounding out the 23-6A standings is fourth-place Alvin Shadow Creek.
The district champs will face the other district’s fourth-place team, the runner-up of one district takes on the third-place finisher in the other, and so on.
DISTRICT 18-5A
The No. 7 state-rated Friendswood Lady Mustangs (9-1 in district) need just one win in their final two games this week to clinch the District 18-5A crown. They’ll get their first chance to do so Tuesday at Manvel (4-6), which has its own playoff hopes hanging by a thread being one game out of fourth place and facing not only Friendswood but fellow powerhouse Santa Fe (7-3) this week.
Speaking of the Lady Indians, they’ll be looking to win out in hopes of securing the district’s runner-up spot with a pair of winnable games this week against the aforementioned Lady Mavericks at home Friday and at Texas City (3-8) on Tuesday.
La Porte (7-3), currently tied with Santa Fe for second place has a pair of pivotal games Tuesday at home against Angleton (5-5) and at Friendswood on Friday. One loss for the Lady Bulldogs likely drops them to third place in the district; two losses could mean a tumble all the way to fourth place, depending on how a potential tiebreaker with Angleton would be settled.
District 18-5A’s No. 4 seed likely has the unenviable task of opening the playoffs against No. 3 state-rated Barbers Hill (12-0 in 17-5A), which can formally clinch a district title Tuesday at home against Port Neches-Groves (10-2) before closing the season against Nederland.
Crosby could find itself in a runner-up tie with PN-G with to-be-determined tiebreaker stipulations, while Goose Creek Memorial looks to round out the playoff teams representing District 17-5A.
