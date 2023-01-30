It’s hard to believe, but postseason competition is just around the corner for Galveston County high school girls basketball teams, with the boys teams just a week behind them. So, let’s review how local teams currently stand in the chase for the playoffs.
GIRLS BASKETBALL DISTRICT GLANCE
In District 24-6A, all four playoff spots in the district are spoken for, with Clear Brook, Dickinson, Clear Creek and Clear Springs all formally clinching trips to the postseason. But, there is still some leeway for those teams to either solidify their current spots or move up in the standings.
Current 24-6A front-runner Clear Brook (10-0 in District 24-6A) sits just ahead of Dickinson (8-1) thanks to the close Wolverines win over the Lady Gators in the first half of district, but the teams will meet again in next week’s regular season finale in which — should both handle business down the stretch — Dickinson can become co-district champions with a win or settle into the runner-up spot should Clear Brook complete its goal of an unbeaten district season.
In 24-6A’s No. 3 and No. 4 spots will be Clear Creek (6-3) and Clear Springs (6-4), although which team will earn which seed is still up in the air. The Wildcats staged a comeback victory over the Chargers in the teams’ first meeting to hold the inside track for the No. 3 seed, but the teams meet again 7 p.m. Wednesday with a Chargers win potentially moving them ahead of Clear Creek and a Wildcats win essentially locking up that third playoff spot.
In District 18-5A, the four playoff teams aren’t officially in, but this week’s action should formally close the book on that league’s postseason race. Officially in the playoffs are Manvel (9-0 in District 18-5A), La Porte (8-2) and Friendswood (7-3), while Santa Fe (5-5) can clinch the program’s first playoff berth since the 2006-07 season with a win 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against Angleton (0-9).
In addition to sealing the district championship with a win over La Porte on Tuesday, a Manvel win in that matchup also boosts Friendswood into a tie for second place with the Lady Bulldogs, against whom the Lady Mustangs split their season series.
Last, but certainly not least, on the girls’ side are the Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs (9-0 in District 24-3A), whose journey to the playoffs and a district title is a mere formality as they continue to mow down their competition in their district. A win 6 p.m. Tuesday at Van Vleck will make that 24-3A championship official for the Lady Bulldogs.
BOYS BASKETBALL DISTRICT GLANCE
With either four or five district games remaining, the playoff picture on the boys’ side isn’t as decided as the girls teams’, but those postseason races are beginning to get less murky.
In District 24-6A, the competition remains tight, but Dickinson (6-2 in District 24-6A), Clear Springs (6-2) and Clear Falls (5-2) all look to be in decent shape when it comes to eventually punching their tickets to the playoffs. For the district’s fourth playoff spot, Clear Lake (5-3) is a game ahead of Clear Brook (4-4) and swept the season series between the two.
The Falcons have a difficult pair of games ahead at Dickinson on Wednesday and at home against Clear Falls on Saturday before closing out the regular season with road games against Brazoswood (1-7) and Clear Creek (0-7) — neither of which they can afford to take lightly.
But, the Wolverines, on paper, have the more difficult remaining schedule with a tough stretch against Clear Springs, Dickinson and Clear Falls coming up before their regular season finale at home against Brazoswood.
District 18-5A’s playoff race might be even tighter and less predictable than 24-6A, as Texas City (6-2 in District 18-5A), Manvel (5-2) and Ball High (5-3) are all looking like viable district championship contenders, while Santa Fe (4-4) and Friendswood (4-4) aren’t far behind.
This week is a huge one for the Tors to move up as the top contender for the district crown, as they host the Stings at 7 p.m. Tuesday and visit Manvel at 7 p.m. Friday.
Additionally, a Friendswood at Santa Fe matchup 7 p.m. Friday looms large for both teams’ playoff hopes. For the Indians, it would mark their first postseason appearance since the 1995-96 season.
In District 26-4A, the La Marque Cougars fared better the second time around against district leaders Stafford and Iowa Colony last week, but still fell short. Now, the remainder of the Coogs’ schedule is filled with district foes they already beat in the first half of play, so they’ll be looking to sweep those teams and enter the postseason as, most likely, a No 3 seed.
And, like their Lady Bulldogs counterparts, the Hitchcock Bulldogs are in the midst of steamrolling their District 24-3A competition en route to what currently seems like an inevitable district championship.
