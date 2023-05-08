Last week, seven Galveston County baseball and softball teams were in the postseason, and five of those squads remain to fight for another round this week.
Here’s a look at the matchups:
SOFTBALL REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
• Friendswood vs. Barbers Hill
When and where: Game 1, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Deer Park North; Game 2, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Goose Creek Memorial; Game 3 (if needed), 2 p.m. Saturday at Deer Park North.
Quick take: In a loaded Region III-5A bracket, the marquee matchups begin here in Round 3 after both state-ranked teams won last week in the area round. No. 9 Friendswood blanked Lamar Consolidated 5-0 in a one-game series, while No. 4 Barbers Hill scraped their way to a sweep over Fulshear by the scores of 6-5 and 1-0.
• Santa Fe vs. Richmond Foster
When and where: Game 1, 7 p.m. Thursday at Humble; Game 2, 7 p.m. Friday at Humble; Game 3 (if needed), noon Saturday at Humble.
Quick take: Santa Fe should be brimming with momentum after run-ruling Rosenberg Terry 10-0 in a one-and-done area-round series last week, and the No. 10 state-rated Lady Indians will need that swagger when they meet No. 7 Richmond Foster, which looks to avenge last year’s regional quarterfinal loss to Santa Fe. The Lady Falcons had to rally from a 5-2 Game 1 loss last week against Crosby with 12-7 and 12-6 wins to get here.
BASEBALL AREA ROUND
• Clear Falls vs. Humble Summer Creek
When and where: Game 1, 7 p.m. Thursday at Barbers Hill; Game 2, 7 p.m. Friday at Barbers Hill; Game 3 (if needed), 1 p.m. Saturday at Barbers Hill.
Quick take: The District 24-6A champs Clear Falls will look for a measure of revenge in a rematch of last year’s area-round series, which Summer Creek won in three games. The District 21-6A runner-up Bulldogs breezed through a one-game bi-district series with a 10-0 win over Pasadena Memorial, while the Knights are coming off a 9-0, 3-2 sweep of Pearland Dawson.
• Clear Springs vs. Pasadena Dobie
When and where: Game 1, 6 p.m. Thursday at Deer Park North; Game 2, 4:30 p.m. Friday at Deer Park North; Game 3 (if needed), 30 minutes after Game 2.
Quick take: Clear Springs will bring plenty of momentum, as the Chargers rallied to win their bi-district opener 4-3 before finishing off a sweep of slightly favored Alvin, 7-1. District 22-6A champs Dobie bring similar mojo with a 5-2 extra-inning win in its bi-district opener being followed by a 10-0 rout to sweep Beaumont West Brook.
• Friendswood vs. Houston Milby
When and where: Game 1, 7 p.m. Thursday at Goose Creek Memorial; Game 2, 7 p.m. Friday at Goose Creek Memorial; Game 3 (if needed), noon Saturday at Goose Creek Memorial.
Quick take: No. 2 state-ranked Friendswood will look to keep swinging hot bats coming off a bi-district series in which the Mustangs carded double-digit runs in each game of a 12-3, 10-3 sweep of Port Neches-Groves. Milby edged Lamar Consolidated last week by the scores of 3-2 (eight innings) and 11-8, and are coming off a 2022 playoff run to the regional semifinals in which the Buffaloes knocked off current Friendswood district opponents Angleton, Santa Fe and La Porte.
Editor’s note: Playoff series details are subject to change. Any changes will be updated in the article at GalvNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.